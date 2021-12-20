Ronaldo tells behind the scenes of the purchase of Cruzeiro and foresees synergy with Valladolid, from Spain – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction Ronaldo details the start of work and promises to be present in Belo Horizonte for the 101st anniversary of Cruzeiro

Former striker Ronaldo is now the majority shareholder of Cruzeiro Sociedade Anônima de Futebol (SAF). Owner of 90% of the club, when buying such amount for R$ 400 million, which will be invested over the years, the also owner of Vallodolid (ESP) told details of the negotiation to acquire the team that designed it for world football.

“We had been talking for a while. XP came to me with a real possibility that this would be approved at the meeting of Cruzeiro, the realization of the SAF. I was obviously very interested, because Cruzeiro has a very nice history with me. And I wanted to to know more, about the project, the possibilities, in short. We left a lot on the way. Even watching the Cruzeiro assembly live, it was unanimously approved, 97% of the votes (actually, 95.8%)”, told in an interview with Ronaldo TV, on Twitch.

Ronaldo is enthusiastic about the acquisition of the club that revealed him, but he knows he will have a lot of work to do.

“The truth is that Cruzeiro has reached a situation with this high debt very bad (almost R$ 1 billion). We will have a lot of work ahead of us, that is the real truth. I even understand all the enthusiasm with the news. the truth is that we have a lot of work to do,” he commented.

“This is the message I want to pass on to Cruzeiro. I’m not an Arab sheikh, I’m not a Chinese, to raise money, burn money. We’re going to do a thorough job. We will now receive all the information, diagnoses from the club to to start planning and defining how we are going to start to grow. The road is long, the goals are huge and we are very excited to start the year, to work,” he added.

Also owner of Valladolid (ESP) — he bought the Spanish team in 2018 — Ronaldo understands that now with Cruzeiro it will be possible to have a good synergy between the clubs.

“There’s a lot of synergy, two clubs now, but there’s a lot of work ahead. Build an efficient management team. You have to build a great team in this work. This synergy with Valladolid is wonderful. We already have the know-how of the Spanish Championship that is regulated by the Spanish League, which has well-established rules, it has the financial Fair Play. We have that in mind and we are going to follow this European management model. it hits and we only increase the problems of the club. An efficient, lean management, but the Cruzeiro fans can be sure that we are arriving with great enthusiasm, willing to take Cruzeiro out of the situation it is in, and put it where it deserves to be “he explained.

