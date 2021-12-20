Rubens Menin congratulates Ronaldo Fenômeno for buying Cruzeiro

Atlético’s sponsor and creditor, Rubens Menin, sought out the new owner of Cruzeiro, Ronaldo Fenômeno, in order to congratulate him on Saturday (18th). The businessman called the former player and congratulated him on the acquisition of Fox.

According to the partner at XP Investimentos, Pedro Mesquita, the chairman of the Board of MRV Engenharia praised the agreement signed by the former attacker.

“I would like to exalt FAIR PLAY. Yesterday [sábado], after the announcement of the operation with Ronaldo, we received a call from Rubens Menin, praising the great deal we were doing and praising Ronaldo for investing in Brazilian football. Everyone has their heart club and should root for this team a lot on the field! Off the field, football needs to be united, as only together will we be able to have the best teams in the country of football,” he commented.

Ronaldo Fenômeno will pay R$ 400 million for the purchase of 90% of Cruzeiro’s shares. The former player will act alongside other businessmen in the acquisition of the club.

