Rubens Menin congratulates Ronaldo for buying Cruzeiro, says CEO of XP Investimentos – Rádio Itatiaia

The sale of 90% of the shares of Cruzeiro Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) to ex-player Ronaldo Fenômeno changed the structures of the Brazilian sports universe. Businessman Rubens Menin, an Atlético investor, made a video call to praise the former player for his investments in Brazilian football.

“I would like to extol FAIR PLAY. Yesterday (Saturday), after the announcement of the operation with Ronaldo, we received a call from Rubens Menin, praising the great deal we were doing and praising Ronaldo for investing in Brazilian football. Everyone has their own. club of the heart and they must root a lot for this team on the field! Off the field, football needs to be united, because only together will we be able to have the best teams in the country of football”, posted Pedro Mesquita, CEO of XP Investimentos, on Instagram.

Ronaldo will pay R$400 million for the biggest slice of Cruzeiro. This amount will be invested in the club over the next few years.

“Everyone has their favorite club and should root for this team on the field! Outside the field, football needs to be united, because only together will we be able to have the best teams in the country of football,” added Mesquita.

