São Paulo advances in negotiations and is close to announcing Rafinha, ex-Grêmio | São Paulo

The negotiation between club and player advanced in recent days and should reach a positive outcome this Monday. Rafinha will sign a one-year contract with São Paulo, but with a clause linking renewal to field productivity – if he reaches a certain number of games, his contract will be extended.

Rafinha had a contract until the end of the year with Grêmio, but the board chose not to renew after the club’s relegation to Serie B.

At 36, the player fits the profile defined by São Paulo. In a serious financial crisis, Tricolor does not have the capacity to make large investments and looks for options in the market where it does not need to spend on the purchase of economic rights.

The right flank is one of the poorest positions in São Paulo. The club paid R$ 13 million for the Colombian Orejuela, but the player never managed to settle down and can be traded. Igor Vinicius also had a bad season and should leave.

Before considering Rafinha, the São Paulo board sought Flamengo to try to hire right-back Rodinei. The Rubro-Negro, however, is only interested in selling it, a condition that Tricolor does not like.