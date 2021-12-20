São Paulo was crowned champion of the first edition of the Brasil Ladies Cup, a women’s soccer tournament that featured the top eight South American teams. This Sunday, on neutral ground at Allianz Parque, the team beat Santos by 3-2 and lifted the cup.

Tricolor closes the tournament with 100% success. The team won three 1-0 victories in the first phase, against Ferroviária, América de Cali and Internacional.







São Paulo defeats Santos and wins the Brasil Ladies Cup Photo: Guilherme Drovas / Estadão

The game – In a very busy first half, both teams were present in the attack, but the best chances were created by São Paulo. The opening move was with Jaqueline, who arrived in the area, tried the dribble and saw the goalkeeper make the defense. In the sequence, with the goal open, Tricolor almost opens the score, but the offside was marked.

And the insistence one hour worked. At the 30-minute mark, Giovana went to the bottom line and found Duda. The shirt 10 of the Tricolor submitted without a chance for the defense and debuted the marker.

São Paulo further expanded the advantage. The play started on the right side. After a beautiful exchange of passes, heel strikes and first strikes, Micaelly crossed for Naná to submit, but the ball hit the crossbar. On the rebound, shirt 21 did not waste the opportunity and scored the second of the game.

In extra time, in a closed cross, Brena deflected it to the goal and the referee marked an offside. As there is no resource for the video referee, the field decision prevails in the duel.

Santos showed reaction in the first minutes of the second stage. From the left, Ketelen rolled to Cristiane, who backed up for Brenda, alone, to finish in the corner and decrease the count.

The next two goals started in corners. At 14, Thais Regina climbed higher than the defenders and headed to score the third of the Tricolor. At 30, the ball swerved after the kick and was left for Ketlen to finish and score the second of the Sereias da Vila.

The girls from Baixada tried until the end, but were unable to reverse the score and São Paulo decreed superiority to lift the Ladies Cup cup.