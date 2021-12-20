São Paulo hits loan of goalkeeper Lucas Perri for Serie B club

São Paulo agreed to loan Luca Perri to Náutico for a year. The clubs have agreed that salaries and image rights will be shared, with a larger share paid by Tricolor. The agreement between the clubs is aligned and now there are medical examinations, in addition to the formalization of documents and signing of a contract, for the transfer to take place.

ALSO READ: Socios.com will pay Douglas Costa salaries in São Paulo, player accepts to come and approaches

To make this deal, São Paulo also sent Lucas Perri’s contract to be renewed for another year under the same financial standards as the current contract, which would expire in January 2023.

The idea of ​​the negotiation is to make Tiago Volpi’s reserve play more and the perspective is that Perri will start the year 2022 as a starter in Náutico.

São Paulo decided that it would lend Lucas Perri to give more minutes to the goalkeeper and value the athlete revealed in the base for being playing. In addition, the club also saves part of the payment on the payroll.

With the departure of Perri, São Paulo looks to goalkeepers in the ball market to reinforce its squad. Currently, in addition to Volpi, Thiago Couto is the other option, but the assessment is that he is not yet ready to take the reserve position.

São Paulo, Lucas Perri, Loan, Nautical, SPFC