São Paulo prepares proposal to hire right-back Rafinha, ex-Grêmio

In the next few days, São Paulo will make a proposal to right-back Rafinha, recently released by Grêmio. The player had a contract until the end of the year, but the board chose not to renew after relegation to Serie B.

Rafinha, 36, fits the profile of athletes sought by São Paulo. In a serious financial crisis, Tricolor has its safe empty to make large investments and is looking for options in the market that it does not need to spend on the purchase of economic rights.

The right flank is one of the poorest positions in São Paulo. The club paid R$ 13 million for the Colombian Orejuela, but the player was never able to settle down and runs the risk of being traded. Igor Vinicius also had a bad season and should leave.

Before considering Rafinha, the São Paulo board sought Flamengo to try to hire right-back Rodinei. The Rubro-Negro, however, is only interested in selling it, a condition that Tricolor does not like.

