São Paulo talks to Rafinha and is interested in a goalkeeper to compete with Volpi

São Paulo has conversations with right-back Rafinha, ex-Grêmio, and also shows interest in goalkeeper Jandrei, from Santos.

THE São Paulo is active this end of year in the ball market. the tricolor team is talking to Rafinha, ex-back of Guild and Flamengo, with the intention of hiring him as a backup for the 2022 season. Another athlete that interests Rogério Ceni’s team is Jandrei, goalkeeper of saints, who could come to dispute position with Tiago Volpi.

The information was published by ge this Sunday and confirmed by ESPN Brazil.

The conversation with Rafinha would, in principle, sign a one-year bond.

The athlete who made an epoch for the Bayern Munchen is without a club, since Grêmio announced on the 15th that it would not renew its contract. This way, there is no need to pay for the hiring of the player, who is free on the market – something fundamental given the club’s financial situation.

On the right-back, São Paulo has options like Orejuela and Igor Vinicius.

Already goalkeeper Jandrei is an athlete that Rogério Ceni likes. The player demonstrates the quality to also contribute with his feet, a characteristic that excites the tricolor commander. He has a contract with Santos until the end of the Campeonato Paulista.