São Paulo wants goalkeeper Jandrei, from Santos, to dispute position with Tiago Volpi in 2022 | football

The 28-year-old Santos goalkeeper has a short contract with the club, only until the end of next year’s Paulista. He was hired during the season to make up for the absences of João Paulo and John, who suffered injuries.

João Paulo has established himself as the starting lineup for the team, while John is close to being released by the doctors, which should make Jandrei become the third goalkeeper for Santos.

Jandrei during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Wanted by ge, the Santos board did not respond. During the week, however, the football executive at Peixe, Edu Dracena, said he had no intention of getting rid of the goalkeepers.

– There are three great goalkeepers and anyone could be Santos’ starter. But that’s what defines the coach. I want to have all three, because football is dynamic. Suddenly, there can be a sale, an injury. There’s no reason today to get rid of any of them. In financial terms, however much the club needs, the sale of Jandrei or John would not influence the club’s coffers as much. It’s better to stay with them today.

Lucas Perri, 24, will be on loan to gain experience. In São Paulo, he had few chances. That season, he played just six games – when then coach Hernán Crespo called up reserves in some competitions.

Volpi has been a regular at São Paulo for three seasons and is unlikely to be out of the team, either through injury or suspension. In 2021, he played 64 of the team’s 70 games. The goalkeeper, however, lived a season of ups and downs and entered the sights of the fans.

The board understands that it is necessary to hire a new goalkeeper to increase competition for the starting position. The other goalkeeper available at the moment is Thiago Couto, 21 years old, but who has not yet made his debut in the professional team.