Saúde reduces the booster date and announces the 4th dose for immunosuppressed

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Monday, in a technical note, the reduction of the deadline for the application of the booster dose against covid-19 from five to four months, and also announced the application of another booster — or fourth dose — for immunosuppressed patients.

In the case of immunosuppressed patients, the interval for applying the new dose will be four months, from the first booster.

“A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for all individuals over 18 years of age, which should be administered from 4 months after the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose), regardless of the immunizing agent applied. The vaccine to be used for the booster dose should preferably be from the messenger RNA platform (Comirnaty/Pfizer) or, alternatively, the viral vector vaccine (Janssen or AstraZeneca)”, said the ministry in a technical note.

“A booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine for all immunocompromised individuals over 18 years of age who received three doses in the primary schedule (two doses and an additional dose), which should be given from 4 months onwards,” he added.

The document lists people with severe primary immunodeficiency as immunocompromised; chemotherapy for cancer; solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants using immunosuppressive drugs; and people living with HIV/AIDS, among others.

On Saturday, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, had already anticipated on his social networks the reduction of the interval for the booster dose from five to four months in order to expand protection against the Ômicron variant.