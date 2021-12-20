SBT clarifies exchange of ‘Fashion Squad’ presenters | Television

The departures of Arlindo Grund and Isabella Fiorentino from the “Fashion Squad” in 2022 took fans by surprise. In place of the presenters who have occupied the post since 2009, when the program debuted, SBT cast the duo Lucas Anderi and Renata Kuerten. The network has been investing in programming and resuming production of attractions that worked before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fashion guide is one of the longest-lived products on Silvio Santos’ channel grid. Shown on Saturday nights, its mission is to help the participant dress well for different everyday occasions. In addition to receiving a card to shop at trendy stores in São Paulo Paulo, the selected person also gets a new look and a make-up class.

With a simple and straightforward formula, the “Fashion Squadron” became the “dearest of the commercial area”. In addition to bringing an advertiser, it usually registers the vice-leadership of the audience in the main square for the advertising market in Brazil. The program had stopped being produced in 2020 because of the pandemic. The channel tried to produce attraction with security measures, but the format did not allow it.

For 2022, the top management of the network defined the fashion guide as one of the novelties in programming. Lucas Anderi and Renata Kuerten were hired for the new phase. However, the pair was not the first option. Fernando Pelegio artistic director of SBT, broke the silence and said he had made a proposal to Arlindo and Isabella. but that both declined because they are involved in different professional projects.

“They say that the team that is winning doesn’t move. Pure truth. When it was decided that we would return with an unprecedented season of “Esquadrão da Moda” the first thing we did was get in touch with protagonists Isabella Fiorentino and Arlindo Grund. Both were very grateful and tempted to embark on this victorious adventure that since 2009 has proven to be a successful show for audiences, critics and commercials. But, this pandemic has changed a lot in everyone’s lives. In theirs it would be no different”, started.

“They reinvented themselves and today they have other personal and professional goals that require a lot of attention and time. They politely declined our invitation and I’m sure heartbroken as well. All that remains is for us to thank you for so much talent, professionalism, friendship and dedication you have had in these 12 years”, he explained. Despite refusing the invitation, the director stated that presenters can return for other projects.

“We wish all the happiness in the world to both, with the certainty that the doors of SBT will remain open. We will miss you but the friendship will continue to persevere. Many thanks to both of you for all these years together!!”, concluded. Arlindo Grund and Isabella Fiorentino have not yet officially commented on the fact that they will not return in the show’s new season.

The new “Fashion Squadron” will debut in February, with no date set yet. São Paulo should be the background for the fashion guide’s new season. In addition to the attraction, the channel will premiere the second edition of “Mestres da Sabotagem”, by Sergio Marone, on January 8th, and the “Bake Off Brazil – Celebrities”, by Nadja Hadad, in March.