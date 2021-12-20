“Scientific society does not guide conduct in Health”, says Queiroga

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Monday (20/12), that the opinion of the scientific society does not “guide” the conduct adopted by the Ministry of Health in the decision to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 against Covid -19.

The statement was made two days after the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization against Covid-19 (CTAI-COVID), linked to the Ministry of Health, released a public note asking the government to follow the guidelines of the scientific society and implement vaccination against Covid for children ages 5-11.

The minister said that the January 5 deadline for deciding on vaccination for children in this age group is maintained and that “haste is the enemy of perfection”.

The authorization to vaccinate this public was granted by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) last Thursday (16/12). Anvisa’s assessment was based on the opinion of agency members and members of societies from different areas.

Among the groups are the Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Phthisiology; the Brazilian Society of Infectology; and the Brazilian Society of Immunizations.

On Monday, Queiroga stated that the public note released by CETAI is not official, and that he has not received any official letter from the technical chamber on the matter. In addition, the minister stated that he learned of the group’s position from the press.

“You are referring to a CETAI position, I have not officially taken notice. What I saw was in the press, including a document that I don’t know if I call it a document because it’s not signed,” he said.

The minister stated that it is necessary to carry out a technical analysis of “all aspects of the vaccine”. Asked about the assessment already carried out by Anvisa, CETAI and medical entities, Queiroga said that the opinion of the scientific society “does not guide” the government’s positions.

“Scientific society does not guide conduct in the Ministry of Health. CETAI, as far as I know, is a press release. It needs to be formalized in the Ministry of Health”, he pointed out.

Positioning of the Technical Chamber

During a meeting last Friday (17/12), the members of the CETAI organ unanimously recommended the application of the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine in children.

Speaking in a favorable manner, the agency’s technicians argued that 2,978 children aged 5 to 11 years were diagnosed with Covid-19 in 2020, of which 156 died.

In 2021, until December 6, contaminations in the age group increased to 3,185 occurrences, with 145 deaths being registered.

The agency said preliminary data showed “a substantially lower risk” of adverse events compared “with the risk previously seen in adolescents and young adults after vaccination.”

STF

On Friday night, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), gave 48 hours for the federal government to comment on a possible update of the National Immunization Program (PNI) with the inclusion of vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid-19.

Marcelo Queiroga announced on Saturday (18/12) that the federal government will decide on vaccination against Covid-19 for children on January 5th. According to him, on the 4th of the same month, a public hearing will be held to discuss the matter.