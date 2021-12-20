See how Corinthians players are enjoying their holidays

Corinthians’ 2021 season officially ended in the last round of the Campeonato Brasileiro. With the re-presentation scheduled for January 10th, the team should only enter the field on the 26th, for the first round of the São Paulo Championship. Now, players are enjoying vacations in national and international destinations. Check it out!
Gil – Miami
Defender Gil made a record in his Instagram in the city of Miami, in the United States. In the photo, he is watching a basketball game and is wearing the shirt 13, from Bam Adebayo, from the Miami Heat, a traditional professional team in the city. Other players took the opportunity to comment on their colleague’s post, such as Fagner, Xavier, Gabriel and Marquinhos.
Gustavo Mosquito – Bahia
Striker Gustavo Mosquito preferred to stay in Brazil and is walking around the state of Bahia with his family. He chose not to post anything on the feed of Instagram, but shared the stories of his wife in the social network, revealing the moments of leisure.
Jo – Rio de Janeiro
After getting involved in a controversy, it seems that Joe is trying to redeem himself on this vacation. The athlete disappeared for three days, when he left with Douglas Costa and Jaminton Campaz, Grêmio players. Afterwards, he spoke on social networks and defended his partner with whom he would have a vow renewal party. He recently posted stories at the cinema and food court at Barra Shopping, in Rio de Janeiro, with her son.
Fabio Santos – Dubai
Left-back Fábio Santos is also enjoying himself with his family, but in a more distant destination. He posted several photos in Dubai, UAE. In some, he appears alone, and in others, he is with his wife.
Gabriel – Los Angeles
Gabriel has been to some cities in the United States. He passed through New York and, like Gil, watched a basketball game. There, he found stars of the sport and even gave a Corinthians shirt to Stephen Curry, a player for the Golden State Warriors, a team based in San Francisco. However, his last record was in the city of Los Angeles.
João Victor – Bauru
Defender João Victor took advantage of the free time to visit Bauru, his hometown. Also, he went to a barbershop in town and made a small change to his look. Discreet, he just reposted us stories the post made by the trade team.
Gabriel Pereira – Fernando de Noronha
Gabriel Pereira stayed in Brazil, but decided to enjoy his vacation in one of the biggest postcards in the country. He is in Fernando de Noronha with his beloved and has already posted some photos on feed it is us stories, both alone and with others.
Roni – Cancun
Roni was one more chose his international destination. He has already left several records in Cancún, a Mexican city known for its beaches and idyllic scenery. The steering wheel is not alone, in some photos your partner appears on the side.
Vitinho – Maragogi
Vitinho is venturing through Maragogi, in Alagoas. Like other club mates, he is accompanied and likes to leave the moments recorded in the feed it is us stories.
Xavier – Jericoacoara
Xavier also chose the Northeast to spend his long-awaited vacation. He was in Jericoacoara, in the state of Ceará. However, the steering wheel has already posted stories at the airport returning and, later, at a bar in São Paulo. It could be that he is planning a new destination.
Adson – Rio Quente
Adson is enjoying his trip as a couple at Rio Quente Resorts, in Goiás. Before that, he had passed through Campos do Jordão, in Serra da Mantiqueira.
Roger Guedes – Orlando
Róger Guedes went to Orlando with his wife and son, where he has been posting photos on feed it is us stories, plus small footage that disappears within 24 hours.
Du Queiroz – Sao Paulo
Du Queiroz stayed in São Paulo, but he is on vacation to spend time with friends and even gave an interview to a podcast.
Marquinhos – Santa Izabel do Pará
Marquinhos reposted a photo in which he was tagged in the city of Santa Izabel do Pará. He organized a benefit game on Saturday and took well-known guests.
Matheus Donelli – Portugal
Matheus Donelli is in Portugal and has already left several posts there. He is accompanied by members of his family and girlfriend.
Gustavo Mantuan – São Roque
Gustavo Mantuan’s last record on social media was in the city of São Roque, 45 minutes from the capital. He also participated in a party in São Paulo this Saturday.
João Pedro – Florianópolis
João Pedro reposted footage in Florianópolis, São Catarina. The right-back is enjoying the beaches and intends to be used more at Corinthians next season.
