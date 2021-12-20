See how Corinthians players are enjoying their holidays

Corinthians’ 2021 season officially ended in the last round of the Campeonato Brasileiro. With the re-presentation scheduled for January 10th, the team should only enter the field on the 26th, for the first round of the São Paulo Championship. Now, players are enjoying vacations in national and international destinations. Check it out!

Gil – Miami

Defender Gil made a record in his Instagram in the city of Miami, in the United States. In the photo, he is watching a basketball game and is wearing the shirt 13, from Bam Adebayo, from the Miami Heat, a traditional professional team in the city. Other players took the opportunity to comment on their colleague’s post, such as Fagner, Xavier, Gabriel and Marquinhos.

Reproduction/Instagram

Gustavo Mosquito – Bahia

Striker Gustavo Mosquito preferred to stay in Brazil and is walking around the state of Bahia with his family. He chose not to post anything on the feed of Instagram, but shared the stories of his wife in the social network, revealing the moments of leisure.

Reproduction/Instagram

Jo – Rio de Janeiro

After getting involved in a controversy, it seems that Joe is trying to redeem himself on this vacation. The athlete disappeared for three days, when he left with Douglas Costa and Jaminton Campaz, Grêmio players. Afterwards, he spoke on social networks and defended his partner with whom he would have a vow renewal party. He recently posted stories at the cinema and food court at Barra Shopping, in Rio de Janeiro, with her son.

Reproduction/Instagram

Fabio Santos – Dubai

Left-back Fábio Santos is also enjoying himself with his family, but in a more distant destination. He posted several photos in Dubai, UAE. In some, he appears alone, and in others, he is with his wife.

Reproduction/Instagram

Gabriel – Los Angeles

Gabriel has been to some cities in the United States. He passed through New York and, like Gil, watched a basketball game. There, he found stars of the sport and even gave a Corinthians shirt to Stephen Curry, a player for the Golden State Warriors, a team based in San Francisco. However, his last record was in the city of Los Angeles.

William – Los Angeles Gabriel made the invitation and William replied that he is coming. Soon, we will be able to see records of the two athletes’ vacations together in the United States. It is worth remembering that, before that, Willian was already promoting a charity game in Santana de Parbaíba. Reproduction/Instagram Reproduction/Instagram

João Victor – Bauru

Defender João Victor took advantage of the free time to visit Bauru, his hometown. Also, he went to a barbershop in town and made a small change to his look. Discreet, he just reposted us stories the post made by the trade team.

Raul Gustavo – Lagoa Santa Raul Gustavo is enjoying his family vacation in his hometown, Lagoa Santa, in Minas Gerais. He posted several stories with loved ones and at events he attended. Reproduction/Instagram Reproduction/Instagram

Gabriel Pereira – Fernando de Noronha

Gabriel Pereira stayed in Brazil, but decided to enjoy his vacation in one of the biggest postcards in the country. He is in Fernando de Noronha with his beloved and has already posted some photos on feed it is us stories, both alone and with others.

Reproduction/Instagram

Roni – Cancun

Roni was one more chose his international destination. He has already left several records in Cancún, a Mexican city known for its beaches and idyllic scenery. The steering wheel is not alone, in some photos your partner appears on the side.

Lucas Piton – Cancun Cancún was also the place chosen by left-back Lucas Piton to spend his holidays. Beside his partner, he left some clicks of the trip. Reproduction/Instagram Reproduction/Instagram

Vitinho – Maragogi

Vitinho is venturing through Maragogi, in Alagoas. Like other club mates, he is accompanied and likes to leave the moments recorded in the feed it is us stories.

Reproduction/Instagram

Xavier – Jericoacoara

Xavier also chose the Northeast to spend his long-awaited vacation. He was in Jericoacoara, in the state of Ceará. However, the steering wheel has already posted stories at the airport returning and, later, at a bar in São Paulo. It could be that he is planning a new destination.

Reproduction/Instagram

Adson – Rio Quente

Adson is enjoying his trip as a couple at Rio Quente Resorts, in Goiás. Before that, he had passed through Campos do Jordão, in Serra da Mantiqueira.

Giuliano – Pernambuco Giuliano was another one who preferred the beaches of the Northeast. He went to Pernambuco with his wife and is enjoying the natural beauties, as well as the work of local artists. Reproduction/Instagram Reproduction/Instagram

Roger Guedes – Orlando

Róger Guedes went to Orlando with his wife and son, where he has been posting photos on feed it is us stories, plus small footage that disappears within 24 hours.

Reproduction/Instagram

Du Queiroz – Sao Paulo

Du Queiroz stayed in São Paulo, but he is on vacation to spend time with friends and even gave an interview to a podcast.

Reproduction/Instagram

Marquinhos – Santa Izabel do Pará

Marquinhos reposted a photo in which he was tagged in the city of Santa Izabel do Pará. He organized a benefit game on Saturday and took well-known guests.

Reproduction/Instagram

Matheus Donelli – Portugal

Matheus Donelli is in Portugal and has already left several posts there. He is accompanied by members of his family and girlfriend.

Reproduction/Instagram

Gustavo Mantuan – São Roque

Gustavo Mantuan’s last record on social media was in the city of São Roque, 45 minutes from the capital. He also participated in a party in São Paulo this Saturday.

Reproduction/Instagram

João Pedro – Florianópolis

João Pedro reposted footage in Florianópolis, São Catarina. The right-back is enjoying the beaches and intends to be used more at Corinthians next season.

Reproduction/Instagram

