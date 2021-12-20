See how to advance Caixa Tem Credit installments

In the Caixa Tem application, there is an option to advance installments, which can be carried out in up to 24 monthly installments and with a period of up to 2 years for payment. You can advance, repay or even pay off all your installments without additional fees.

How to anticipate installments

If you want to pay off your debts in the Tem box, that is, reduce the total of it to reduce your outstanding balance, see the step-by-step instructions below on how to do this.

First, enter the Caixa Tem application;

Click on the Cashier Credit option;

Go to the ‘My contracts’ menu;

Choose the amount that will be anticipated for debt repayment;

Finally, indicate whether the payment will be via bank slip or debit to the Poupança Digital+ account.

What is Cash Credit Got?

Crédito Caixa Tem is a 100% digital loan for low-income people. It has values ​​between R$300 and R$1,000, requested by the bank’s application, with interest of 3.99% per month. The loan can be requested on the cell phone, quickly and without charge.

On November 8, Caixa Econômica Federal released registration for those who were not yet users of Caixa Tem, making it possible to open a Poupança Digital+ account. Having credit restriction at SPC and SERASA, it will not be possible to apply for this type of loan..

If you are negative and need a loan, read this article: How to take out a loan from Caixa for debtors? There are options for those who have a CPF restriction. look here how to make a simulation of the Caixa Tem Credit.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / shutterstock.com