see the latest football

In search of a coach for 2022, Flamengo may suffer a loss in the squad. That’s because Kenedy, loaned by Chelsea, entered the sights of European football. Thus, the next season may start with the need to hire another athlete at the club, considering that the player’s departure has chances to be requested by the Clubs.

FLAMEGO MAY LOSE KENEDY

On loan from Chelsea, the striker finds himself in the crosshairs of Shakhtar Donetsk. As it doesn’t belong to Flamengo, the English club can request the player’s release so that the agreement can be closed, something that would open a gap in the red-black squad.

BALLAD ON THE CRUISE

After becoming the owner of the Minas Gerais team, Ronaldo will be at the forefront of a daring project. Thus, the former player will invest a large amount to get the team back to Serie A as soon as possible.

LAWYER TALKS ABOUT JORGE JESUS

Despite the rumors coming from Portugal, the coach has not yet given an answer about his future and a possible dismissal by Benfica is awaiting Flamengo for the negotiations to gain strength.

FLAMEGO FANS REVOLT

Meanwhile, a name that would have been in the crosshairs of the board caused dissatisfaction. That’s because Mourinho’s former assistant can be consulted about the possibility of taking over Rubro-Negro in 2022.

INVITATION TO TARGET PALM TREES

A standout from MLS, Valentín Castellanos was once again in the crosshairs of Verdão. Thus, fans mobilized on social media to convince the striker to play in Brazilian football next year.

SAO PAULO EYE ON RAFINHA

Free on the market, the right-back, speculated in Atlético-MG and Fluminense, can hit with Tricolor. Interested in hiring the defender, the club must submit a proposal shortly.

BOLSONARO WEARS ATHLETICO SHIRT DEFENDS LUCIANO HANG

After the businessman was hit by a glass of beer, the president of Brazil wore the shirt of Athletico Paranaense and even took the opportunity to extol the feats of the Hurricane during the season.

CLEANLINESS IN THE BOARD?

Denis Abrahão, Tricolor’s runner-up soccer team, claimed the permanence of only nine players for 2022. Therefore, more departures should be communicated in the coming days.

