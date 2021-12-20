see the obstacles and how the club thinks about ‘super-reinforcement’ for the Worlds

New York City FC forward Valentín Castellanos never left Palmeiras’ agenda

It’s no secret that the palm trees he is looking for a new center forward to reinforce the squad for 2022. ESPN.com.br, the name of Valentin Castellanos, of New York City FC, has never left the agenda of the alviverde team since April this year, when Verdão came close to having the Argentinean, but saw the MLS team close its doors at the last minute for a negotiation.

The case is similar to the midfielder Edward Atuesta. Alviverde also tried to hire the Colombian from LAFC in April 2021, but the talks have not been completed. The player, however, continued to be accompanied by the Palestinian board, which made a new onslaught recently and closed with the reinforcement on December 13.

With Castellanos, however, the situation is now very different from April…

At the time, the Palmeiras sent the hiring of the Argentine for US$ 4 million and had everything practically right to have the player – so much so that Valentín himself asked the NYCFC board not to play for the team anymore and to be negotiated with the Brazilians.

Now, however, the terms are different, as the 23-year-old is extremely valued after an excellent season in MLS, with 22 goals and 8 assists in 35 games.

According to sources heard by the report, New York will only open conversations for Castellanos in the case of a proposal between US$ 15 million and US$ 20 million, that is, between R$ 85.46 million and R$ 113.95 million.

In addition, according to people involved in the conversations, the Argentine’s next goal is now to go to European football, taking advantage of the influence of the City Football Group, owner of New York City and several other teams around the world.

In other words: in order to have the matador, Palmeiras would not only have to pay a considerable amount for the transfer, but also offer the gunner a “European” standard salary.

In his favor, the Palestra Itália team has a good relationship with the City Football Group, with whom he had many conversations in recent months.

According to sources, contacts between the parties were constant in 2021 and remain active, even because the group recently made offers for Wesley and Giovani, both from Verdão – both proposals were denied.

It is worth remembering that, in her presentation, the new president of Alviverde, Leila Pereira, confirmed that the hiring of a strong reinforcement for the attack is the priority of the Palestinian top leadership before the Club World Cup, which will be played in early February 2022.

The manager, however, made it clear that the profile of the contract will be that of a young man with high technical potential and also a resale later, something that Castellanos fits into, as he is only 23 years old.

It should also be noted that Palmeiras already has a closed reinforcement for attack: center forward Rafael Navarro, from Botafogo.