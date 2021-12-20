See the price! Motorola starts sales of Moto G71 5G in Brazil with Snapdragon 695

Motorola had officialized new models under the “G” family in Brazil in early December and, this Monday (20), the multinational is finally starting sales of the Moto G71 5G, its new mid-range smartphone with good specifications to compete with the most popular handsets from realme and Samsung.
With a premium design “camouflaged” through a metallic paint on its plastic body, the Moto G71 5G sports a 6.4 inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and standard refresh rate of 60Hz. There’s a hole in the display that houses the respectable 16MP front-facing camera.
The Moto G71 5G has a triple set of rear cameras represented by the main 50 MP sensor. There’s also a hybrid wide-angle lens with an 8 MP sensor — also capable of estimating depth for portrait mode — and a macroscopic lens with a 2 MP sensor.
The chipset is the Snapdragon 695 5G, one of the platforms compatible with Qualcomm’s newest new generation mobile network. This hardware works in conjunction with the single memory configuration that combines 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
To keep the smartphone running smoothly, there’s a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33-watt fast charging. Other specs include the presence of Android 11 under the My UX interface; Bluetooth 5.0; NFC sensors; rear digital reader; and IP52 certification, attesting to its resistance to splashing water.
technical specifications
- 6.4 inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 60 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Platform
- Adreno 619 GPU
- 6 GB of RAM
- 128GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- three rear cameras
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, IP52 and dual-band WiFi connection
- 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging
- Android 11 running under My UX
- Dimensions: 161.2 x 73.9 x 8.5 mm
- Weight: 170 grams
Price and availability
The Moto G71 5G is now available on Motorola’s official website with suggested price of BRL 2,699 in its unique variant of 6GB of RAM memory and 128GB of internal storage. There are two color options: blue or green.
