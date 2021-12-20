Sesap confirms the first case in the state of co-infection of a patient with Influenza A and Covid-19 virus – 12/18/2021 – News

The Department of Public Health of Rio Grande do Norte (Sesap) confirmed this Saturday (18) the occurrence of the first case of coinfection of the Covid-19 virus and Influenza A H3N2, influenza, in the state.

The patient identified with the two viruses is 28 years old and lives in the municipality of Governador Dix-Sept Rosado, in the western region of the state. The test was carried out by the Dr Almino Fernandes Central Laboratory, this Friday (17), and registered the presence of both the Sars-CoV-2 virus, by Covid, and the flu virus in the patient.

According to the administrative director of the Central Public Health Laboratory of RN (Lacen), biomedical doctor Derley Galvão de Oliveira, the co-infection of the two viruses may have already occurred in other Potiguar patients, but this is the first time it has been confirmed in a laboratory test .

He also explained that the result was possible thanks to the receipt of a new multiplex kit that also allowed the identification of Influenza during the test against Covid-19.

“It does not necessarily mean that the person has both diseases at the same time, because the virus can be detected up to 90 days after infection. We cannot say that the person has both viruses circulating, but only that they were present. of the genetic material of the two viruses”, explained the professional.