Shack! Matheus Ceará creates confusion and enters the event in his underwear. Watch the video | Column Fabia Oliveira

This weekend, Matheus Ceará caused it during a VIP presence he held at an event in Santa Catarina. It was a dinner in fine casual attire, but one of the people accompanying the comedian did not agree with the attire required by the club and organizers.

After an escort of the comedian was barred for being in shorts, Matheus created a big mess and even entered the event in his underwear in the form of a protest. His wife accompanied him.

The lowering took place at an event for which the actor was hired to be present. After the confusion and all the humorist’s lack of respect, there was an argument with shouts and threats.

“I talk loud, I really scream, I want you to fuck. I’m like that, from the lower house. You don’t want it, now we’re in it. I’m worried too, because I can’t have a heart attack here. If I have a heart attack here, how will it be? This is absurd, you are talking to a person who has a 23-year career”, said Matheus in a piece of bullshit.

He then reacts to a person who threatens to call the police. “Call it, my love. If you don’t call, I will. I’m the one being fucked, here my love. Call the police,” he fired.

See the video: