Show of the Famous: Gloria Groove becomes Marília Mendonça, pays a beautiful tribute and thrills the judges and the public; watch

We are in the final stretch of the “Show of the Famous” and the competitors are not kidding in service! The presentations shown yesterday (19), during “Domingão com Huck,” were worthy of much praise on the web. One of them, in particular, caused a lot of commotion from the public… It turns out that Gloria Groove took the stage characterized as the eternal Marília Mendonça — who left us in November, after suffering a plane accident.

To the sound of the anthem “Bebi Liguei”, Gloria paid tribute to the queen of suffering, presenting impeccable vocals and encouraging the judges and audience. “I always wanted to pay tribute to Marília, she was an extremely generous person to me, we were open fans of each other, she would have been on my album. This is my way of being together, Ma. I want to dedicate this presentation to Dona Ruth, Leozinho, the brothers and fans”, declared the artist.

Preta Gil, who is a judge, praised the competitor and showed herself touched by what she saw. “I was very moved, it’s all very recent. Everything you say about Marília pulses in me. Her tribute was very beautiful and deserved, at an opportune moment because she is present in Brazilian life. You used your talent, I was very moved”, admired the daughter of Gilberto.

See the performance:

Gloria won ten scores from Preta, Claudia Raia and the public, as well as a 9.9 from Boninho, becoming the leader of the competition and great favorite to win the dispute. After the program ended, the singer used social media to talk about the emotion she felt when performing, as Marília was one of the artists she would like to pay tribute to since the beginning.

“Marilinha, today I used my super power to honor you and feel you very close. When we started this journey on ‘Show of the Famous’, we handed out a list of people we’d like to honor and there you were. I could almost imagine his face watching and vibrating with me. We were still building a lot of ours, but affection has always been huge, that’s why even in the face of so much nostalgia, I continued with my plans to celebrate the life of this incredible woman you are. I did my best. I hope it gets there with all the love I put. Thanks! Long live Marília Mendonça, Forever in Every Corner”, he wrote.

The performance made people talk on the web, and the names of Marília and Gloria ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter. “Absolutely impressive, Gloria Groove playing Marília Mendonça at the ‘Show dos Famosos’”, wrote journalist Rodrigo Carvalho.I’m very impressed with the characterization, it seems that Marília Mendonça is there on stage”, commented another internet user. “Guys, give this award to Gloria Groove! What good taste! What could sound appealing, it was too happy! How kind to make a happy Marília. Too beautiful!”, pointed out the journalist, Murilo Ribeiro. See more reactions:

