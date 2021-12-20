Simaria reveals that João Gomes hit on her: “Respect me”

Do not cry friend! The newest space for events in São Paulo, the Good Shows house received singers Simone and Simaria in the first in-person show of their classmates after the quarantine. The event was attended by influencers Alvxaro, GKay and Lucas Guedez, as well as ex-BBBs Thelminha, Bill Araújo, in addition to the winner of the Fazenda, comedian Rico Melquiades. The opening concert was performed by Marlus Viana, former lead singer of the band Calcinha Preta, who shared the stage with Paula Falcão.

And in one of the funniest moments of the show, Simaria, who recently became single, decided to spill the beans by revealing that none other than João Gomes had flirted with her during a recent event, to which she promptly responded. “João respects me because I’m old enough to be his mother”, said the artist, explaining that the northeastern man is 19 years old and adding (laughing) a “I’m going to turn 40, honey”.

And in another moment, the singing duo surprised fans by revealing the choreography of their newest feat, which will be with none other than the countryman Zé Felipe. The famous Alvxaro, GKay and Lucas Guedez showed that even before the song is released, the choreography is already on tiptoe. Check it out below: