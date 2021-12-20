Simone breaks show with Simaria to explain away in João Gomes

João Gomes and Simaria took over social networks in recent days. That’s because the young singer, 19 years old, revealed on The Night that he had flirted with the country woman, in vain. Last Saturday (12/18), she opened the game about teasing and told why she didn’t accept to be with the boy.

It all started when João published a cut of his interview on Danilo Gentili’s Instagram show. He said he invested in the brunette during a party. “I spent the entire night flirting with her, asking her to dance, so that when she comes later she will say: ‘My son, I see you as a boy.’ Then I gave up,” he said.

This Saturday, Simaria also touched on the subject. The countryman paused a show in São Paulo, which also had the presence of Simone, and explained the situation. “I’m going to be 40 next year. João is 19 years old. I could be his mother,” she recalled, in a video posted on Instagram Center of Fame.

Simaria, according to her, is free, light and full after ending her 14-year marriage with the Spaniard Vicente Escrig. The relationship generated the couple’s two children, Giovanna and Pawel.

At the beginning of December, the singer showed a statement he had made to Maisa in August 2017. “Hey Maisa, I know it’s past time to tell you, but I’ve been into it since the days of Good Morning and Company. Kisses, I love you”, said the message that was leaked when he showed a compliment made by the presenter after a concert.

Check the moment:

