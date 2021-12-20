Simone cries as she sings Marília Mendonça with Simaria in the 1st show

Simone appeared dejected after the death of Marília Mendonça

Like Maiara and Maraísa, best friends of Marília Mendonça, Simone is very open on social media and shared her shock when she learned of the singer’s untimely death.

“We need to continue doing what God called us to do. I confess to you that I’m still very sad, it’s not easy. It makes us think a lot of things in life. We start thinking about our children, about life,” said the singer.

“We always go to work thinking about returning to the arms of those who love us, the family. But you can’t question God’s things, everything is in His time,” she said.

Simone also recalled her relationship with Marília. With Simaria, the two released “What Is What It Is?”, in 2019. “She was always affectionate with me, she always sent me messages. The emptiness and nostalgia remain. The importance of the legacy she left remains”, said Simone , in the week of the tragedy.

Simone Mendes has just recovered from abdominoplasty after drying 25kg

Before the show, Simone underwent plastic surgery to remove the skin left over after losing a lot of the weight she had gained from her last pregnancy, the youngest 10-month-old Zaya. The singer is still the mother of Henry, age 7, from her marriage to Kaká Diniz, whose alleged crisis was recently denied by her.

Simone’s abdominoplasty came after she lost 25kg. Fans have been following her struggle to lose weight, especially since the birth of her daughter, but which dates back to her childhood, as the sertaneja herself revealed when detailing diets and her relationship with her body.

The surgery was performed in the last week of November and the singer is already recovered, performing at this weekend’s show with no problems.