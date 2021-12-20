Singer Maurílio reacts with crying and spasms when listening to his wife in the ICU

Wife of countryman Maurílio, 28, Luana Ramos said he had a positive reaction to her visit this Sunday morning (19th) to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the hospital where he is hospitalized.

According to Luana, he cried and had spasms after a conversation she had with the musician at his ear.

“I said that today was a day of victory, right? I went to visit him today and started talking to him, like we do every day. And he started to cry. He cried, his heart rate increased,” he said .

“And he started to have muscle spasms, he started to cough, I even got a little scared. The ICU staff said that this was very good, that it was a sign that he was listening to me,” explained Luana.

Singer Maurílio, Luiza’s duo who suffered three cardiac arrests after a DVD recording, remains hospitalized in a serious condition at a hospital in Goiânia (GO). However, according to the latest medical report, he continues to show improvement in his clinical condition and signs of neurological activity.

“The patient continues on hemodialysis, reacting well to therapy so far. He presents important evolution of vital signs, having been possible to reduce even more the medications to control the pressure and parameters of the respirator”, says an excerpt of the note.

According to the hospital, it is planned to pass a nasoenteral tube and start an appropriate diet through this route.

Maurílio’s wife asked for the fans’ support again. “I wanted to ask you to continue praying. He’s already healed, folks. Now it’s just a matter of recovering, God has already healed,” he said.