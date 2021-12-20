Singer Maurílio starts breathing spontaneously, says newsletter | Goias

Medical bulletin released this Sunday afternoon (19) informed that singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, started to breathe spontaneously, needing only the support of a ventilator. The artist has improved, but remains in serious condition in the ICU of a hospital in Goiânia. The countryman had three cardiac arrests and was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism.

“Although it remains intubated, [cantor] had an important improvement in the breathing pattern, being at the moment breathing spontaneously, needing only ventilator support”, said the bulletin.

This afternoon’s bulletin also reported that the artist has been showing signs of neurological activity in the last 24 hours and is continuing to undergo clinical examinations. Regarding kidney function, the hospital said that he continues to improve, but still on hemodialysis.

This morning, the singer’s wife told this Sunday (19) that she talked to her husband in the ICU and that he cried (see video below). “I said that today was victory day,” said Luana Ramos.

“I went to visit today and started talking, just like we do every day and he started crying.”

“He cried, his heart rate increased, he started having muscle spasms, coughing and I was scared, but the ICU staff said that this was very good, that it was a sign that he was listening to me”, he added, crying with emotion.

The singer has been hospitalized since the early hours of last Wednesday (15), after getting sick while recording a DVD in the capital. On that day, he even fell on stage and was rescued by the producer and partner Luiza. Also on Wednesday night, the doctor accompanying him informed him that he was sedated and in a very serious condition.

The next morning, the singer’s clinical condition started to be considered serious, as his breathing improved. At night, the medical report pointed out that he had a kidney injury and was undergoing hemodialysis.

The medical team also informed that the artist performed an ultrasound in the lower limbs, which identified thrombi in the venous system of the right leg, which is expected in patients with similar conditions.

On Friday (17), the countryman continued on hemodialysis, but with a favorable response of renal functions and improvement in vital signs, according to the bulletin. His sedation was removed so that doctors could assess his neurological conditions.

On Saturday (19), the hospital informed that he continued to improve his clinical condition and that he would start to be fed by tube.

Singer always took care of health

The doctor Wandervam Azevedo said that the countryman has always been extremely careful with his health and had routine exams. The countryman had a car accident five years ago, when he had several fractures on his body and the onset of thrombosis. After his recovery, he started using medication against the disease.

The doctor explained that pulmonary thromboembolism is an obstruction of the vessels in the pulmonary artery, which causes a clot, probably from the leg, which can travel to the lung, heart or brain, blocking the flow of blood in those places. He also said that the disease is serious and that it causes sudden death in 25% of cases.

