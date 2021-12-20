Sixth child dies after bouncy castle accident in Australia | World

The victim is Chace Harrison, an 11-year-old boy, according to Tasman Police Commissioner Darren Hine told The Guardian newspaper.

Harrison, who was hospitalized, died on Sunday afternoon. Two other children remain in critical condition at Royal Hobart Hospital. A fourth child was discharged and is recovering at home.

“It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm that a sixth child lost his life after the tragedy,” the commissioner told reporters at the hospital.

“An 11 year old boy died this afternoon, his name is Chace Harrison. Our thoughts continue with your family and all the other families and loved ones of the children involved.”

Hine said the joint investigation into the incident with WorkSafe Tasmania is ongoing and would take some time. According to the police, the priority now is to interview all witnesses and analyze the evidence., including the weather conditions on the day of the accident.

1 of 2 Police officers at the crash site in Devonport, Australia, December 16, 2021 — Photo: Reuters Police officers at the crash site in Devonport, Australia, December 16, 2021 — Photo: Reuters

On Thursday (16), students at the Hillcrest School were celebrating the end of the year when a gust of wind lifted the bouncy castle (a kind of bounce house) to a height of about 10 meters with the children in it. Soon after, everyone fell to the ground.

In addition to Chace Harrison, three boys and two girls died, aged 11 and 12:

Addison Stewart, 11 years old,

Zane Mellor, 12 years old,

Jye Sheehan, 12 years old,

Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12 years old,

Peter Dodt, 12 years old.

2 of 2 Image of children who died in a bouncy castle accident in Australia; — Photo: Reproduction/Deputy Jason Wood/Facebook Image of children who died in a bouncy castle accident in Australia; — Photo: Reproduction/Deputy Jason Wood/Facebook

On Friday, the city of Devonport, where the school is located, held a vigil for the victims.

The city has a population of around 25,000 people. Residents have organized to support families who have lost their children.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Saturday that $800,000 will be made available to fund trauma counseling for those affected.

About $250,000 will go to first aid involved in the aftermath of the accident and $550,000 to the wider community.