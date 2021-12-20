Slut, Barbara ends the year unmasked and blackmailed · TV News

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will pay dearly for having humiliated Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) so much in Um Lugar ao Sol. Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​has lied about her supposed job as an editor and will use it against her.

This is one of the subjects of the 86th episode of the Noveleiros podcast, from TV news. In the weekly programs, journalists Fernanda Lopes, Daniel Farad, Márcia Pereira and Guilherme Machado talk and tell the highlights of the next chapters of the serials that are on the air from the perspective of professional novelists.

The wife of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will be increasingly tangled up with her supposed writing career. She will have a proposal from a publisher to write a book and will be able to make a deal with Janine (Indira Nascimento) to maintain the farce.

In need of money, the real writer, who has already been bribed by the shrew not to tell her anything about her trappings, will make a deal with Barbara to continue writing while the rich woman takes to fame. Alinne Moraes’ character will even give Janine a credit card.

But a great disaffection of yours will discover everything. Erica, whom Barbara hates and rejects whenever she can, will find out about the whole farce. She will confront Rebeca’s sister (Andréa Beltrão) and threaten to tell her everything. The fake author won’t take her so seriously and will end up in the worst case: the personal trainer will actually expose the whole story at a family dinner, much to Barbara’s public humiliation.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year.

You can find out all about Nos Tempos do Imperador and the other soap operas on the air through the link below, from the 86th episode of the Noveleiros podcast, from TV news. Also available on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.