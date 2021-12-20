Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to be made from May by TSMC with new name

It wasn’t long ago that Qualcomm introduced its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor to the world. And, as the Mobile Chip Masters insider on Weibo reported on Saturday (18), it shouldn’t be long before we see the platform in a different and slightly updated way. .
That’s because the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, produced in 4nm and Armv9 architecture, for now, is in charge of Samsung until May or June of next year. From that period onwards, however, the release will become the prerogative of TSMC and, so as not to get confused who did what, the nomenclature should be different.
In this sense, the idea is that there is already a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — or even Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, considering that it’s not exactly a new generation — it should start arriving in May. Taiwanese production is also expected to be substantially higher than South Korean, as its 4nm technology is more mature and can offer greater energy efficiency.
Remember that the platform offers a more powerful Adreno graphics chip, promising four times the processing power of the neural engine, in addition to being the first 18-bit ISP with three modules and support for 5G networks with speeds of up to 10 Gbps.