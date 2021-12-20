Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to be made from May by TSMC with new name

It wasn’t long ago that Qualcomm introduced its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor to the world. And, as the Mobile Chip Masters insider on Weibo reported on Saturday (18), it shouldn’t be long before we see the platform in a different and slightly updated way. .

That’s because the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, produced in 4nm and Armv9 architecture, for now, is in charge of Samsung until May or June of next year. From that period onwards, however, the release will become the prerogative of TSMC and, so as not to get confused who did what, the nomenclature should be different.