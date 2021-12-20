Son of Fagner runner-up at the Paulista Cup U-11 and player congratulates on social media; Look

Henrique Lemos, son of right-back Fagner, plays for Corinthians and participated in the final of the Paulista Cup U-11 this Sunday. Against Santos, at Alfredo Schürig Stadium, the team lost 1-0 and, thus, the title did not come. The only goal came in the second half in a cross play. However, there was no lack of words of encouragement on social networks.

Fagner publicized the match before the start through his stories. Afterwards, he left a brief tribute to his son, congratulating him and showing his pride.

“Congratulations my champion!!!! Today we don’t win but it will always be our champion!!! Defeat is often painful but it makes us grow! Congratulations for your effort and dedication, giving up some for your dream and goal, may you continue on this path!!! Dad is very, very proud of you!! I love you”, declared the right-back.

Henrique was also marked in a publication by Cristiano Sevieri, photographer and former videomaker for Corinthians. He wrote a motivational message and congratulated the young Corinthians fan. In addition, he gave advice so that defeat would be like gasoline for the next battles. Finally, he made a projection saying that the future awaits him.

