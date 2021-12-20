Sophie Charlotte recalls her return to the city where she was born in Germany: ‘Feeling of a cycle, nothing is by chance’ | TV & Famous

Some stories cut through people. So it was with sophie charlotte and the trajectory of Aracy de Carvalho , the central character of “ Passport to Freedom ”. The actress plays the protagonist of the miniseries – written by Mario Teixeira and Rachel Anthony , with artistic direction of Jayme Monjardim and that she debuts on 12/20 – and she has so many points in common that she couldn’t be another actress to play Aracy.

“It was really breathtaking to discover a story of this magnitude, of this importance, kind of by chance, through a meeting at Projac at lunch and discovering that it was a series that was in the process of development with Jayme”, recalls the actress, who when taking knowledge of the story, went after the director.

“I went running and knocking on his office door. For the love of God! I think many accidents led me to this story”

2 of 4 ‘Passaporte Para Liberdade’ tells the story of the Brazilian woman who helped save Jews in World War II — Photo: Globo/ Victor Pollak ‘Passaporte Para Liberdade’ tells the story of the Brazilian woman who helped to save Jews in World War II — Photo: Globo/ Victor Pollak

Initially, “Passaporte para Liberdade” would be recorded in Portuguese, but a change in plans made the project switch to the English language, which enabled Globo’s first co-production with Sony.

“Taking a risk in another language is an immense adventure. I even had the nerve to say that I could handle it, I was going to do it”, surprises Sophie.

With the role of Aracy de Carvalho guaranteed, the actress returned to the city where she was born during preparation: Hamburg, Germany, where the story takes place.

3 of 4 Sophie Charlotte is Aracy de Carvalho in ‘Passport to Freedom’ — Photo: Jayme Monjardim Sophie Charlotte is Aracy de Carvalho in ‘Passport to Freedom’ — Photo: Jayme Monjardim

“It was the first time I went back alone,” recalls Sophie.

“I had to immerse myself in this language, which is my first language, and that caused me a lot: the words are filled with memories, smells, emotions. Reconnecting with my city, being able to talk about this place, a beautiful, important port city, very special for me, was the best. It gives a feeling of cycle, nothing is by chance”, he adds.

“I learned a lot and besides, of course, having a very deep connection with this city because I was born there, lived there until the age of 8, this cultural encounter between Brazil and Germany that is part of my life”.

4 of 4 Sophie Charlotte recollection with Renate Elisabeth, her mother — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Sophie Charlotte memory with Renate Elisabeth, her mother — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

The coincidences don’t stop there

“Aracy’s mother was German, as was my mother, so many parallels came forward in this regard. I have a 5-year-old son, Aracy moved to Hamburg when his son was 5 years old. This relationship between motherhood and the drive to really support yourself as a woman, as a human, as active, making decisions on your journey and transforming people’s lives, all of this was very special. It’s very remarkable to find a story like that to tell as an actress. And even in my mother tongue”, says Sophie Charlotte, who is Otto’s mother, from her relationship with Daniel de Oliveira.

“Passport to Freedom” brings the little-known story in Brazil of Aracy de Carvalho, this Brazilian who took a risk and saved the lives of hundreds of Jews in Germany during World War II. The miniseries in eight chapters premieres on 12/20. Don’t miss it!