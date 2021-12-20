SP government to maintain mandatory use of masks until January 31 and says that if Pfizer does not release doses for children, it will trigger the STF | São Paulo

The state health secretary of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn, said this Monday morning (20) that the government will maintain the mandatory use of masks for all environments, external and internal, until the end of January.

“Governor João Doria signs a decree today extending the mandatory use of masks for all environments until January 31 of next year,” he said.

At the end of November, the governor would release the mandatory use of the mask outdoors from December 11, but he backed down and gave up after the appearance of the omicron variant.

Jean also said that if Pfizer does not release doses of the vaccine for children in the state of São Paulo, it will bring the matter to court and sue the Federal Supreme Court (STF), since the state has autonomy to contain the epidemic. The statement was given in an interview with GloboNews.

“Last Friday we spoke with the president of Pfizer, who said that the priority would be the federal government. But we do not accept this position. If until today, in the afternoon, its president in Brazil, Marta Diez, does not manifest in order to authorize the sale of 9 million immunizations for our children, we will be judicializing this decision in the Federal Supreme Court so that in this way the protection of life is maintained.”

Governor João Doria (PSDB) had disclosed, on Friday (17), that São Paulo would negotiate directly with the pharmaceutical company to purchase the Covid-19 vaccine intended for children in the state, but Pfizer announced that it intends to continue negotiations of vaccine against Covid-19 directly with the federal government, with which it has a contract that is still active for the supply of over 100 million doses.

According to the pharmacist, the last contract signed with the Union is of November 29 and “includes the supply of new versions of the vaccine, including for different age groups”.

According to Gorinchteyn, this is “a health emergency”, as 2,500 children aged 0-9 years from Covid-19 died.

“In the Child and Adolescent Statute itself, children have the same precepts of protection as all other age groups, especially regarding immunization. From March of last year until today, we have lost 2.5 thousand children, especially in the 0 to age group. 9 years as a result of Covid. This is an emergency in need of protection for these people. Due to the presence of a new variant that has a characteristic we call infectivity – greater transmission from person to person -, these children are at greater risk.”