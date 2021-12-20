Square Enix asks for registration of “Gex”, a franchise that was successful in the 90s

Character was the mascot of Crystal Dynamics until the early 2000s

the franchise games Gex were a great success in Playstation 1 during the second half of the 90s, but after the release of Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko in 1999, the Crystal Dynamics started to abandon the franchise. Now the game may be returning, that’s because the Square Enix again requested the registration of the brand ‘Gex’.

The company filed a trademark application in Europe and currently the responsible agency is reviewing the application. The registration states that the trademark is categorized as “computer game software” and “entertainment services”, noting that the company may want to use the franchise beyond games.

However, the request of the Square Enix in renewing its brand does not necessarily mean that the developer intends to launch a new franchise game Gex, this is because companies usually “renew” the intellectual property of some of their brands in case they want to use the name in the future. But either way, this can be viewed favorably by gecko game fans who look forward to the franchise’s return in the future.



Credits: Square Enix Disclosure

Remember that the square already offered the franchise Gex for developers interested through the project Square Enix Collective, but apparently no one was thrilled with this possibility at the time. Maybe now some indie dev has finally liked the idea of ​​reviving the franchise.



– Continues after advertising –

In the original games the lizard Gex, which became the mascot of Crystal Dynamics for a few years, I had to face and defeat the villain pray. Initially the game was developed for the 3DO, but with the platform losing popularity he left for N64, Gameboy Color and Playstation 1, with the latter being where the franchise was most successful.

It is not clear what the plans of the Square Enix for the future of Gex, but if she intends to revive the franchise, in the coming months we should hear a little about the development of the new game.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: The Gamer, GameRant