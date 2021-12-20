Stay on top of this Monday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Global markets are shaken by the Ômicron Covid-19 variant, as Europe imposes its first total blockade in a year. Former president Lula is looking for a vice president. China tells the world that it is still loosening monetary policy, even as everyone else (except Turkey) tightens it. And oil plummets as risk sentiment increases.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, December 20th.

1. Ômicron shakes world markets

Fear of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 shook world markets after several countries in Europe to stop its spread.

Market fell 1.5%, while domestic European equity markets fell as much as 4.9% (Copenhagen suffered a 10% drop in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:) due to problems with its anti-obesity drug). The euro rose against the , but spreads on peripheral eurozone bonds widened.

Over the weekend, the Netherlands of all non-essential stores until Jan. 14, while the UK suggested introducing stricter measures this week. Germany effectively barred UK arrivals, following similar measures from France last week.

In slightly better news, a study by scientists in the UK has added evidence that the very mutations that make Ômicron more transmissible may also reduce its ability to damage the lungs, making it less dangerous than earlier variants.

2. New allies

Former president Lula (PT) and ex-governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin (no party), participated in a dinner organized by the Prerogative lawyers group, which increased speculation of a possible alliance between the two politicians to run for the presidential elections in 2022.

Former opponents, Alckmin said that “it is time for political greatness” and that “the size of the challenge that lies ahead makes each one of us a first-time ally.”

According to the DataFolha poll, 16% of those interviewed believe that a ticket with Alckmin would increase the possibility of voting for former president Lula, while 11% claim that it would reduce the intention to vote for the PT.

On the economic news, today, 20th, the Brazilian stock exchange starts trading futures contracts referring to the European STOXX 50 index and the German one.

3. American stock market

US equities are expected to open the week sharply lower later. At 9:03 am, futures on the S&P were down 1.08%, while those on the 100 and S&P 500 were down 1.39% and 1.18%, respectively.

The 7-day average for new Covid-19 infections reached its highest point in nearly three months over the weekend, amid signs that Ômicron is exacerbating a seasonal spread that has already begun. This is starting to show up in a lot of data, like restaurant reservations.

Actions that are likely to be in focus include Modern (:), who said trial data shows that a booster injection of its Covid-19 vaccine dramatically increases its effectiveness against Ômicron, as does Italian fashion group Zegna, which makes its NYSE debut.

4. China’s central bank sends a signal

China’s central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate by a symbolic amount in an effort to assure local markets that it will not be sucked into a global rush to tighten monetary policy.

The People’s Bank of China cut its benchmark interest rate by 5 basis points to 3.80%, the first time in nearly two years. However, such a small cut – for one of the many instruments used to adjust monetary policy – is unlikely to have a material impact on its own.

The move will still be welcomed by a real estate sector for which financing conditions have tightened sharply in recent weeks, as capital markets have closed to new debt issuance from all but the safest developers. Kaisa, one of several now defaulting developers, previously appointed Houlihan Lookey to advise her on a debt restructuring.

5. Oil drops despite Libya closure, CFTC data

they collapsed when Europe’s initiative to restrict mobility raised fears of broader measures to eliminate demand from other countries. The main risk in this regard comes from China’s Covid-19 zero tolerance policy and its readiness to impose blockades quickly in response to even small and localized outbreaks.

At 9:07 am, US oil futures were down 3.36% to $68.48 a barrel, while US oil futures were down 2.68% to $71.55.

This is despite reports that Libya’s biggest oil field has closed, failing to produce 284,000 barrels a day just a week before the country’s scheduled national elections. In addition, CFTC data on Friday showed that the pace of sales by speculative investors slowed down substantially over the past week.