Stocks and oil fall strong with the advance of the omicron and more issues that will move the market today | InfoMoney

World markets operate in a generalized fall this Monday morning (20), with concerns about new restrictions imposed by Ômicron and after the setback for the economic agenda of President Joe Biden, which led Goldman Sachs to cut its growth forecasts. USA.

Investors weigh the latest comments from Senator Joe Manchin, who left Democrats with little alternative to reviving Biden’s agenda after rejecting the nearly $2 trillion tax and expense package.

New locks in parts of Europe to stem the rapid spread of Ômicron are also unsettling investors and weighing on risk sentiment.

The rise in cases has prompted the Netherlands to revert to blockades, while UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has refused to rule out stronger measures before Christmas. In the United States, blockades probably won’t be necessary, but hospitals could be under pressure, said Biden’s top medical adviser Anthony Fauci.

In China, banks announced a cut in their benchmark interest rate on one-year loans from 3.85% to 3.8% – the first move since April 2020. Most traders and economists in a Reuters poll had expected cuts in the benchmark interest rate. Requests for easing have grown amid a housing crackdown that is weighing on economic expansion.

In Brazil, which is entering an election year, in addition to inflation, high interest rates and weak activity, caution is heightened by fiscal weakness and the moves towards the 2022 elections.

Still highlighted, the Mixed Budget Committee (CMO) votes on the 2022 Budget, starting at 10:00 am (Brasilia time). The 2022 Budget is expected to reach the R$ 2 trillion mark in the federal government’s primary revenues (R$ 2.028 trillion). There is a Congress session called for 2 pm (deputies) and 5 pm (senators) to analyze the matter.

Check out the highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indices advance this Monday morning (20), as investors continue to struggle with the resurgence of Covid’s cases and an imminent change in the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

Last week, the Fed announced a more aggressive plan to reduce its asset purchases and said it would potentially raise interest rates three times next year.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -1.44%

S&P 500 Future (USA), -1.49%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -1.46%

Asia

Asian markets closed in negative territory, with several of the region’s key markets posting large losses. Notably, China reduced its benchmark interest rate for the first time in over a year and a half.

Nikkei (Japan), -2.13% (closed)

Shanghai SE (China), -1.07% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.93% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), -1.93% (closed)

Europe

European markets are trading bearish, with the rapid spread of the new Covid-19 variant triggering tougher containment measures across the continent.

FTSE 100 (UK), -1.95%

Dax (Germany), 2.50%

CAC 40 (France), 2.13%

FTSE MIB (Italy), 2.45%

Commodities

Oil prices retreat with the rise of cases of the omicron variant in Europe and the United States, fueling investor fears that new restrictions to combat its spread could hurt demand for the fuel. The session is also down for ore futures contracts in China.

WTI Oil, -4.42%, at US$ 67.73 a barrel

Brent Oil, -4.09%, at US$ 70.51 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian stock exchange fell -1.32% to 673.50 yuan, equivalent to $105.62

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -2.61% to $46,278.71 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Agenda of the day and Covid around the world

Indicator schedule

Brazil

10 am: Mixed Budget Committee (CMO) votes on the 2022 Budget

8:25 am: Central Bank Focus Report

3 pm: weekly trade balance

Attention to Covid

The omicron is spreading across the world as the winter holiday season approaches. The new variant has been found through trials in 43 of the 50 US states and about 90 countries, and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization said ( WHO) on Saturday.

Over the weekend, the Netherlands announced entering a total blockade until after the New Year, and US President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a speech on the variant on Tuesday.

New Zealand said the death of a 26-year-old man could be related to inflammation of the heart caused by Pfizer’s Covid vaccine.

A Pfizer spokesperson said the company was aware of the reported death, monitored all reports of possible adverse events and continued to believe the benefit-risk profile of its vaccine was positive.

Booster with Pfizer vaccine increases the number of neutralizing antibodies by 175 times

A booster dose of Pfizer increases the amount of neutralizing antibodies against covid-19 by 175-fold. With AstraZeneca, the result was 85 times and Janssen 61 times. Coronavac induced a number seven times greater. The results are from a study commissioned by the Department of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE), of the Ministry of Health, and carried out in partnership with the University of Oxford. The research was carried out with people aged 18 and over who had taken two doses of Coronavac, informs O Globo.

Brazil

In Brazil, the moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil was 128, down 34% compared to the level of 14 days before, according to information from the press consortium, at 8 pm.

At least 6 states had problems submitting data to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), after hackers invaded the Ministry of Health’s information system: Federal District, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Norte and Tocantins.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 3,397, which represents a drop of 62% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 141,401,066 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, the equivalent of 66.29% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 160,442,944 people, which represents 75.21% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 22,777,895 people, or 10.68% of the population.

3. Increased rejection of Bolsonaro leads Centrão to press for Auxílio Brasil of R$600

According to Lauro Jardim’s (Globo) blog, recent election polls hit the heart of President Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign. The president’s support group, the Centrão felt the reflexes of the increase in rejection, which reached 60% in Datafolha. Behind the scenes, Valdemar Costa Neto, from PL, started to defend the increase of Auxílio Brasil from the consensual R$400 to R$600. .

Lula and Alckmin

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and former São Paulo Governor Geraldo Alckmin met publicly last night (19), for the first time since they began negotiating an alliance to dispute the 2022 election. through Prerogatives, a group of “anti-Lavajatistas” lawyers, the so-called “Dinner for Democracy” gathered around 500 guests in São Paulo, including governors and other leaders.

Although there is no formal union, the meeting is full of symbology. Governor of São Paulo four times for the PSDB, Alckmin paraded last Wednesday and is studying invitations from three subtitles to trace his political destiny.

With an increase in revenue, expenses that are obligatorily contained, and with an eye on the elections for governor in 2022, the States accelerate their investments in 2021. In the first ten months of the year, the liquidated investments in the aggregate of 26 States and the Federal District totaled R$ 27 0.4 billion, a real increase of 28.1% compared to 2020 and 48.8% compared to 2019, always considering the same months.

The combination of growing revenues and significant expenses in real decline gave rise to a primary surplus, which totaled BRL 134.4 billion in the same ten months, with an increase of 65.2% against the 2020 result and 111% against the 2019 result , in equal comparison.

Court orders must reach 2020 level in 3 years

The Federal Attorney General’s Office (AGU) works with the scenario that federal government spending on court orders should reach a peak of BRL 89.1 billion in 2022, then have a slight deceleration and reach the level in 2024 2020, in corrected values. In 2020, the expense was approximately R$50 billion.

In the assessment of AGU technicians, the economic team’s “hope” is that the precatory curve will fall over time so that there is space in the spending ceiling to increase the volume of payments and, therefore, avoid a dangerous trend in the stock to switch off.

Government studying MP to expand tax transaction

According to sources heard by Valor.

The transaction has always been defended by the economic team because it allows you to negotiate discounts with those who really need it, because they are in financial difficulties, and considering their ability to pay, while Refis affects all companies without distinction, whether they have achieved a loss or profit, with the concession discounts on fines and interest, which would encourage default.

5. Corporate Radar

Eletrobras (ELET6;ELET3)

Eletrobras (ELET3) approved the Business and Management Master Plan 2022-2026, which foresees a total investment of R$ 48.337 billion in the period.

The plan contemplates the capitalization of the company, of the Council of the Investment Partnership Program (CPPI), which deals with the modeling of the privatization of Eletrobras.

Among the goals for 2022, the company includes a 164 megawatt (MW) generation expansion and a 193-kilometer transmission expansion. In addition, also for next year, the company intends to have revenue from other businesses of 3.47% in relation to recurring revenue.

Taesa (TAEE11)

Taesa (TAEE11) was the winner in the dispute for lot 1, referring to Transmission Auction No. 02/2021 promoted on this date by the National Electric Energy Agency, with RAP of R$ 129.9 million, discount of 47.7% .

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEOE3) won lot 4 of the transmission auction for an Annual Allowed Revenue (RAP) of R$ 37.1 million.

Energisa (ENGI11)

Energisa (ENGI11) won lot 5 of the transmission auction with a 48.68% discount, by offering an Allowed Annual Revenue (RAP) of 11.3 million.

Isa Cteep (TRPL4)

Isa Cteep (TRPL4) will distribute R$ 114.5 million in JCP, which represents R$ 0.1738 per share, ex-rights on December 23rd.

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

