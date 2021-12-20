Summaries of the week’s chapters from 12/27 to 1/1 · TV News

Monday, 12/27 (Chapter 121)

Nino writes his book, telling the whole truth about Tonico’s actions. Lota asks to be Teresa’s new lady-in-waiting. Bernardinho declares himself to Lupita and confesses that he seduced her on Lota’s orders. Justina settles in Little Africa, with Guebo’s help. Elisa suggests looking for Tonico on behalf of Solano. A few months pass. Samuel’s trial begins.

Tuesday, 12/28 (Chapter 122)

Samuel dreads seeing the jurors in his case. Samuel reports his innocence and claims that it was Salustian who shot Ambrose. Tonico accuses Samuel. Luísa worries about Samuel, and Eugênio reacts. Teresa and Celestina talk. Zayla testifies in favor of Samuel and exposes Tonico’s lie. Olu, Justina, Candida, Guebo and Pilar thank Zayla. Leopoldina goes into labor. The trial ends.

Wednesday, 12/29 (Chapter 123)

Samuel despairs, and Tonico celebrates the verdict. Leopoldina asks Pilar to deliver her baby. Pillar provokes Tonic. Zayla is bothered to see Justina with Guebo. Olu advises Candida not to give money to Zayla. Pedro Augusto, son of Leopoldina, is born.

Tonico distrusts Nino, who is rooting for the publication of his book. Gaston worries about not being able to give Pedro a grandson. Clemência and Quinzinho discover that they still love each other. Nino tells Celestina that they will be happy in Italy. Elisa arrives in Brazil and looks for Tonico.

Thursday, 12/30 (Chapter 124)

Tonico seals a deal with Elisa and Solano. Pilar and Samuel suffer from their situation. Gaston argues with Pedro. Nino negotiates the publication of his book. Pedro and Caxias are concerned about the state of Brazil in the war against Paraguay. Prisca and Hilário claim that they love their two mothers. Celestina asks Nino to tell her why he’s afraid of Tonico. Justina demands that Guebo decides between her and Zayla. Samuel decides to break off his relationship with Pilar.

Friday, 12/31 (Chapter 125)

Samuel throws Pilar out of the police station. Leopoldina tells Teresa and Isabel that he would break the agreement with Pedro to travel with Augusto and his son to Europe. Clemency and Victoria seal a peace agreement for Prisca and Hilary.

Pilar asks Olu to convince Samuel to get back together with her. Celestina says goodbye to Teresa. Pedro believes Nino knows compromising information about Tonico. Isabel begs Pedro not to send Gaston to war. Tonico confronts Nino about his betrayal.

Saturday, 1st/1 (Chapter 126)

Tonico ends up taking Nino’s life, and asks Borges for help to disguise his participation in the crime. Celestina accuses Tonico of murdering Nino. Zayla tells Candida that she got closer to Guebo as a friend. Celestina asks Teresa for help, and Pedro guarantees that he will follow the investigations into Nino’s death. Augusto puts pressure on Borges.

Pilar decides to investigate what Nino has against Tonico and sets her up to find Samuel. Guebo tells Justina that he loves her. Lupita looks for Olu. Lupita reminds Lota and Bernardinho that, without the money for coconut sweets, the three of them will be destitute. Tonico discovers that Nino was writing a book about the war.

