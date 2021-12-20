Technical group cited by Queiroga defends childhood vaccination

The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Board on Immunization (CTAI Covid-19), a committee linked to the Ministry of Health, recommends vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 with the Pfizer vaccine. The decision was taken after a meeting of the committee, formed by doctors and researchers, held last Friday, the 17th.

“Given the recent favorable opinion by ANVISA regarding the authorization request for the application of the vaccine developed by the manufacturer Pfizer in the pediatric population between 5 and 11 years of age in Brazil, CTAI COVID-19 was unanimously in favor of its incorporation in the national vaccination campaign, at an ordinary meeting held on December 17, 2021”, informed the Technical Chamber in a note released on Saturday, 18.

On the same day, minister Marcelo Queiroga revealed that he was awaiting the opinion of the Technical Chamber on the matter and also stated that authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) was not enough. In addition to the Technical Chamber, Conass has also expressed support for the technical decision by Anvisa on the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years. The Ministry of Health intends to decide on the topic only in January, when a public hearing will be held.







Child receives vaccine against covid-19 in Montreal, Canada 11/26/2021 REUTERS/Christinne Muschi Photo: Reuters

The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Board on Immunization (CTAI Covid-19) was established on August 5, 2021. Among its attributions is “to carry out technical and scientific analysis to propose the definition of the target audience and estimate the doses needed for immunization; technically and scientifically assisting decisions regarding the safety of compliance with the vaccination schedule; preparing technical and scientific manifestations on topics related to the National Immunization Program”.