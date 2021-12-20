Texas builds its own ‘wall’ on the border with Mexico

Texas has begun building its own “wall” – huge steel bars – on the border with Mexico, said its governor, Republican Greg Abbott, who has criticized the federal government for not doing enough to stop illegal immigration.

“Texas is taking a truly unprecedented step” in the country, Abbott told a news conference, by building “a wall on our border to secure and safeguard the sovereignty of the United States as well as our own state.”

He added that the measure was “necessary for one reason only: the Biden government has not done its job,” said Abbott of Rio Grande City, standing in front of a crane and steel bars.

The governor, who has ambitions beyond his state borders, denounced the “deadly consequences” of Democratic President Joe Biden’s policy.

“This border wall you see behind us is a replica of the border wall that President Trump erected. Same material, same concept,” he added.

The construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border was one of Donald Trump’s main campaign promises in the 2016 presidential race.

During his tenure (2017-2021), Trump built some parts, but Biden stopped construction.

Abbott assured Fox News that his state was able to move “fast” with the construction, as it takes place on land under the jurisdiction of Texas or property owners “who are . . . fed up with the Biden government.”

The Democratic president receives criticism for his immigration policy from both sides: the left considers him too harsh and the right too slack.

