The 38 best stocks in each sector to have in 2022, according to BTG – Money Times

THE BTG Pactual This week it released its projections for the Brazilian variable income in 2022 and, given the scenario, it can even be considered optimistic.

The base estimate drawn up by analysts for the Ibovespa (IBOV) is 132,000 points, which indicates an upside potential of approximately 23%.

They also revealed their main bets on all sectors of the Brazilian stock exchange.

“We anticipate a very volatile stock market in 2022 and we have identified some themes that could happen during the year in order to position our portfolio to gain exposure to them,” they explain.

The themes are: rising inflation and interest rates in Brazil; higher consumption by high-end consumers; high oil prices around the world; and a weaker real.

See the 38 BTG recommendations below:

Agribusiness: root (ROOT4), 3 tries (TTTN3)

Basic materials: Gerdau (GGBR4), CBA (CBAV3), Suzano (SUZB3) and OK (VALLEY3)

Financial: XP (XP; XPBR31), Itaú (ITUB4) and safe harbor (PSSA3)

Foods: JBS (JBSS3)

Health and Education: Hapvida (HAPV3), NotreDame Intermedic (GNDI3), animate (ANIM3) and Southern Cross (CSED3)

Retail: Free market (MELI34) and Arezzo (ARZZ3)

Transport, Infrastructure, Capital Goods: Randon (RAPT4), Santos Brazil (SBPR3), finds (RENT3), Sequoia (SEQL3) and Goal (GOLL4)

Oil and Gas: Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), PetroRio (PRIO3) and Braskem (BRKM5)

Public services: Energisa (ENGI11), Alupar (ALUP11) and Eletrobras (ELECT3)

Telecommunications: Tim (TIMS3), desktop (DESK3) and unify (FIQE3)

Technology: Intelbras (INTB3), Locaweb (LWSA3) and totvs (TOTS3)

Builders: Cyrela (CYRE3)

Malls and Properties: Iguatemi (IGTA3), SYN (SYNE3) and CP log (LOGG3)