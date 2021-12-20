The 6th child dies injured in a bouncy castle accident

The number of children killed after a bouncy castle was blown by the wind in Devonport, Tasmania, Australia, rose to six. The tragedy happened at a school, during a year-end party, last week.

The victim, identified as 11-year-old Chace Harrison, had been in the hospital since Thursday, but failed to resist his injuries and died yesterday.

In all, nine children were involved in the accident. Six died and two remain hospitalized in serious condition at Royal Hobart Hospital. One is already recovering from her injuries at home.

The other five dead were identified as 11-year-old Addison Stewart, 12-year-old Zane Mellor, Jye Sheehan, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, and 12-year-old Peter Dodt.

Primary school pupils Primary school Hillcrest, in devonport they celebrated the end of school before the Christmas break when the accident happened. Students fell from a height of 10 meters.

Yesterday, during an interview with journalists, local police commander Darren Hine stated that given the magnitude of this incident and the need to speak to a large number of traumatized children in a short period of time, they will receive help from the New Wales Police South to help conduct interviews.

The circumstances of the tragedy and whether the school followed safety protocols when installing the toy are still being investigated.