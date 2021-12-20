The average age of the Corinthians starting lineup can be over 31 with the arrival of Paulinho

The first reinforcement announced for 2022, Paulinho has everything to take a place in Sylvinho’s starting lineup. Wearing shirt 15, the idol returns to the Parque São Jorge club at 33 years of age. If you want to keep all reinforcements in the starting 11, the coach would have to make changes that would make the average age of the team higher.

When making a projection with Paulinho as the first defensive midfielder, in place of Gabriel, the average age of the Corinthians starting lineup would be 31.6 years, since, of 11 players, nine are over 30. On the other hand, the average of the cast as a whole falls in relation to that number, thanks to the presence of the base boys on the bench. – see below.

The fact that there are many older athletes, however, does not frighten Alessandro. The football manager at the Parque São Jorge club was emphatic when he said, at a press conference, that he has no fears about this.

“There is no worry. I speak quite confidently. I’ll give an example of Gil, who will turn 35, and maybe he was one of the athletes who performed the most in the Brazilian Championship. The level of this athlete, nowadays, professionally speaking, is exceptional. I can mention them all here, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, everyone over 30 that you mentioned. We had a specific atypical case of Willian’s injury, but he is now getting to know Brazil professionally. This athlete’s career was Europe all the time, playing a little less,” he explained.

For next season, Timon will dispute four titles and will have a tight schedule. Due to the World Cup, scheduled for the end of the year, the time for the championships was shorter than usual. Even with the pre-season period, it is important that players rest and get a run-in in order to avoid injuries.

Sylvinho can choose another team that is not formed by Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Fábio Santos; Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Giuliano; Willian, Roger Guedes and Jô, either by preference or to save players. Some options for the midfield with less than 30 years that acted during the Brazilian Nationals are Cantillo, Roni, Xavier, Luan, Du Queiroz, Vitinho and Gabriel.

Check the age of Corinthians players

See more at: Paulinho and the Corinthians squad.