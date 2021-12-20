The death toll from a typhoon in the Philippines passes 200 | World

At least 208 people died in the Philippine Rai, one of the deadliest typhoons to hit the country in recent years, as efforts continue to bring food and water to the population of the devastated islands.

Another 239 people were injured and 52 are still missing in the south and center of the Asian archipelago, police said. The Philippine Red Cross speaks of a “total disaster” in coastal areas, with homes, schools and hospitals destroyed.

More than 300,000 people have been forced to abandon their beach homes and hotels, and several areas are without communication and electricity.. “Our situation is hopeless,” says Ferry Asuncion, a street vendor in the storm-ravaged town of Surigao.

Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines on Thursday (16) with winds of 195 km/h, and caused widespread destruction also in the islands of Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao.

Dinagat Governor Arlene Bag-ao said on Saturday that the damage to the island “is an equal or worse reminder” of the destruction caused by supertyphoon Haiyan in 2013. Haiyan was the deadliest cyclone on record in the country, with more than 7,300 people dead or missing.

Thousands of police, military, Coast Guard agents and firefighters continue to be mobilized to help with searches and rescues in the affected areas. Backhoes and tractors are being used to help clear roads blocked by falling poles and trees.