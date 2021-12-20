The election of Boric, the most voted president in Chilean history, brought to mind the plebiscite that marked the end of Pinochet’s dictatorship

Largely surpassing the most optimistic expectations of the Chilean left, the deputy and former student leader Gabriel Boric, just 35 years old, became this Sunday the youngest elected president of Chile in the 20th and 21st centuries, and also, with the overwhelming support 4.6 million voters, the most voted in the country’s history.

Never before in Chile has a candidate who finished second in the first round won in the second. Boric also managed to overcome the votes in favor of a new Constitution, in the 2020 referendum.

In a result that brings to mind the plebiscite that marked the beginning of the end of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship (1973-1990), in 1988, the candidate of the Aprovo Dignidade coalition — made up of Boric’s Frente Amplio and the Communist Party of Chile — got 55.87% of the valid votes, against 44.13% of the far-right candidate José Antonio Kast.

In the referendum on the continuity of the military regime, the “yes” reached 44.01%, and the “no” won with 55.59%. In the words of political analyst Marta Lagos, director of Latinobarómetro, “in the second round, the dichotomy of the plebiscite was installed, and the result was the same.”

“It was a no to fascism, which Kast showed in the first stage of the campaign. The later moderation was not convincing,” says Lagos.

In the 2020 plebiscite that led to the convocation of the Constituent Assembly, around 7.5 million Chileans voted, and this Sunday the participation surpassed 8 million, with around 55% of voters (in the first round, in November, it was 47 %), the highest since voting was no longer mandatory in 2012.



Left candidate and former student leader surpassed poll predictions.

Between the first and second rounds, turnout increased by around eight percentage points, which represents about 1.2 million more voters. The vast majority chose Boric, in the view of local analysts, as a vote of fear for what Kast, who opposes, for example, gay marriage and the legalization of abortion, could represent for the future of the country.

Boric was also the most voted candidate abroad, with more than 80% of votes. In Greater Santiago, the president-elect won in broad sectors, being defeated by Kast only in upper-middle and upper-class neighborhoods. In the first round, 55-year-old Kast came in first, with 27.9% of the vote, against 25.8% for Boric.

In another important milestone, the presence of the Communist Party in Boric’s coalition represents the first time that the party will have a significant participation in the government since that of the socialist Salvador Allende, overthrown in the 1973 coup. second government of Michelle Bachelet, between 2014 and 2018.

In his Twitter account, the radical right candidate was a Republican in defeat. He acknowledged the opponent’s victory and confirmed that he had communicated with Boric “for his great triumph”.

first speech

In a telephone conversation with President Sebastián Piñera, the president-elect stated that he would “do my best to face this tremendous challenge.” Bonding the incumbent president to the president-elect is a tradition in Chilean politics. Piñera, whose allies supported Kast, told Boric that “everyone expects a lot from you, those who voted for you and those who didn’t.” Afterwards, the president asked for “prudence” from the elected official.

Boric made his first speech after being elected to the crowd of supporters gathered in downtown Santiago to celebrate his victory. Opening the speech with a greeting in Mapudungu, the language of the Mapuche who make up “this place we call Chile”, he defended the free press, human rights and women:

— I will be the president of all Chileans and all Chileans. You will be protagonists of our government,” he said, as a crowd chanted “Justice, truth, no impunity”. — May we never again have a president who declares war on his own people.

Chile’s elected president was congratulated by the heads of state of Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay, among others. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had not spoken until last night, and Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela expressed his satisfaction by retweeting messages of euphoria at the result of the Chilean election. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva congratulated Boric on his Twitter account, and wrote that he was “happy for another victory of a progressive democratic candidate in our Latin America, to build a better future for all” .

Future cabinet

One of the unknowns from now on is that parties in the leftist coalition and others who supported Kast’s candidacy, including the Socialist Party, will have more weight in the formation of the future government. The demands of Chilean society are wide and varied, and include issues such as economic recovery, security, controlling inflation, improving education and the public health system.

In the view of Guillermo Holzzman, a professor at the University of Valparaíso, “there are many doubts about the future cabinet and the relevance of each of the political actors”.

— Boric is 35 years old and has little experience. He has no experience of running the country – Holzzman said.

For the professor from Valparaíso, it is also important to keep an eye on the opposition, which will be divided between the extreme right that leads Kast and a more moderate right, although it supported him.

Boric will govern without a majority in the Congress that was elected in November and will take office in 2022, in which the right-wing opposition has already anticipated it will continue to fight for a conservative agenda. The president-elect called for a “clean and respectful transition.” The first gestures of Kast, who was personally in charge of Boric’s campaign, were positive.