The election of Boric, the most voted president in Chilean history, brought to mind the plebiscite that marked the end of Pinochet’s dictatorship

Largely surpassing the most optimistic expectations of the Chilean left, the deputy and former student leader Gabriel Boric, aged just 35, became this Sunday the youngest elected president of Chile in the 20th and 21st centuries and, also, with the overwhelming support 4.6 million voters, the most voted in the country’s history.

Never before has a candidate who finished second in the first round ended up winning in the second. Boric also managed to overcome the votes in favor of a new Constitution, in the 2020 referendum.

Profile: Who is Gabriel Boric, the former student leader who was elected president of Chile

In a result that brought to mind the plebiscite that marked the beginning of the end of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship (1973-1990), in 1988, the candidate of the left-wing coalition I approve of Dignity (integrated by its Frente Amplio and other parties such as the Communist), won 55.86% of the votes, against 44.13% of the far-right candidate José Antonio Kast. In the historic plebiscite, around 7.5 million Chileans voted, and yesterday the participation surpassed 8 million, standing at around 55% (in the first round it was 47%), the highest since voting was no longer mandatory, in 2012.

Shortly after the official confirmation of the triumph, thousands of young people invaded the streets of downtown Santiago to celebrate the election of the new government. “Hope won,” several of the president-elect’s allies told local media.

regional expectation: Awaited with anticipation in neighboring countries, Chilean election result defines new regional alliances

In the referendum on the continuity of the military regime, the “Yes” reached 44.01%, and the “No” won with 55.59%. In the words of political analyst Marta Lagos, director of Latinobarómetro, “in the second round, the dichotomy of the plebiscite was installed, and the result was the same.”

“It was a no to fascism, which Kast showed in the first stage of the campaign. The later moderation did not convince – says Marta.

Between the first and second rounds, voter turnout increased by around 4 percentage points, which represents around one million voters. The vast majority chose Boric, in the view of local analysts, as a vote of fear for what Kast, who opposes, for example, gay marriage and the legalization of abortion, could represent for the future of the country.



Left candidate and former student leader surpassed poll predictions.

On his Twitter account, the radical right candidate acknowledged defeat and confirmed that he had communicated with Boric “for his great triumph. Since today, he is president of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration. Chile has always been is first”.

In a telephone conversation with President Sebastián Piñera, the president-elect stated that “I will do my best to face this tremendous challenge.” Calling the incumbent president to the president-elect is a tradition in Chilean politics. Piñera told Boric that “everyone expects a lot from you, those who voted for you and those who didn’t either.” Later, the president called for “prudence” to the new government.

Interview: ‘Latin America opens to two poles: democracy and tyranny,’ says Nicaraguan writer’

In his first speech as president-elect, addressing the crowd gathered in downtown Santiago, Boric opened his speech with a greeting in Mapudungu, the language of the Mapuche who make up “this place we call Chile.” He defended the free press, human rights and women:

— I will be the president of all Chileans and all Chileans. You will be protagonists of our government,” he said, as a crowd chanted “Justice, truth, no impunity.” — Respect for human rights everywhere is an uncompromising commitment. May we never again have a president who declares war on his own people.

Chile’s elected president was congratulated by the heads of state of Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay, among others. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had not spoken until last night, and Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela expressed his satisfaction by retweeting messages of euphoria at the result of the Chilean election. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva congratulated Boric on his Twitter account, and wrote that he was “happy for another victory of a progressive democratic candidate in our Latin America, to build a better future for all” .

tense campaign: Election in Chile: Boric and Kast hold rough debate, with personal attacks

Boric was the most voted candidate abroad, winning in countries like China and Australia. Kast, on the other hand, ranked first in others, including Japan. In the country’s capital, the president-elect won in large sectors of the city, being defeated by Kast only in upper-middle and upper-class neighborhoods, such as Las Condes.

— Thank you to each of the political parties that supported us. We have great challenges ahead,” Kast said, speaking at his campaign command in Santiago.

In the first round, Kast, 55, came in first, with 27.9% of the votes, against 25.8% for Boric, who was only 35 (minimum age limit to run for president in the country).

“We are new generations who enter politics with clean hands, a warm heart, but a cool head,” said Boric, after voting in the Punta Arenas region of southern Chile.

Civil rights: Chilean President Enacts Law Authorizing Gay Marriage

Kast, who cast his vote in the rural region of Paine, where he lives on the outskirts of the capital, anticipated a “narrow” election and said again that the result could be defined by the Electoral Councils, in charge of analyzing the votes after the tally made by the Servel, in case any of the candidates ask for a review. Contrary to most polls released in recent weeks, the difference in favor of Boric was wide.

One of the unknowns from now on is that parties in the leftist coalition and others who supported Kast’s candidacy, including the Socialist Party, will have more weight in the formation of the future government. The demands of Chilean society are wide and varied, and include issues such as economic recovery, security, controlling inflation, improving education and the public health system.

In the view of Guillermo Holzzman, a professor at the University of Valparaíso, “there are many doubts about the future cabinet and the relevance of each of the political actors”.

— Boric is 35 years old and has little experience (only one term as a deputy). He has no experience in managing the country – emphasizes Holzzman.

For the professor from Valparaíso, it is also important to keep an eye on the opposition, which will be divided between the extreme right that leads Kast and a more moderate right.

Boric will govern with a Congress without majorities, in which the right-wing opposition has already anticipated it will continue to fight for a conservative agenda. The president-elect called for a “clean and respectful transition.” The first gestures of Kast, who went personally to Boric’s campaign command, were positive.