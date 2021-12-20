The end of the Catarinense de Futsal has a strong entry, expulsions and a captain-to-referee bust; VIDEO | futsal

The first game of the final of the Santa Catarina Futsal Championship, in which Jaraguá won by 4-0 over JEC/Krona, at Arena Multiuso, in Jaraguá do Sul, was marked by a strong entry, expulsions and a big shot from captain Leco, from home team, in one of the referees (watch the video above) .

In the second half of the match, when Jaraguá was winning 3-0, Leco made a strong entry into Evandro, who was thrown along with the reserves of the home team. It was the beginning of a confusion between the players, which ended with the expulsion of the two involved in the bid, as well as reserve goalkeeper Bruno and physical trainer Eduardo Coelho, both from Jaraguá.

As soon as he received the red card, Leco got angry and went after referee Juliano Vinícius Ramos, who needed the help of the Military Police to protect himself. Jaraguá’s captain had the referee and complained a lot about the decision, but after the game he went to the referee’s locker room to apologize for the act. In an interview with CBN Joinville, the athlete acknowledged the error.

— I was wrong, I shouldn’t have acted like that. I lost control, my complaint was very insulting, I was completely wrong. It doesn’t fit with my story to make a cardboard like that. (The expulsion) It caught me off guard. i don’t wait to be expelled […]. The entrance was, yes, strong, I admit, but in my judgment it went to yellow – commented.

1 of 1 Leco faces the referee after being sent off — Photo: Disclosure Leco faces the referee after being sent off — Photo: Disclosure

Leco and Bruno, both from Jaraguá, are out of the second game of the decision. Evandro and Dieguinho, who was then sent off after receiving the second yellow card, will also not play for JEC/Krona in the final that takes place this Tuesday, at 7 pm (GMT), at Centreventos Cau Hansen, in Joinville.