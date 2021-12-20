The legendary Prussian blue color that can save or take lives

Blue
Prussian blue is a synthetic pigment less likely to fade than other blues.

One day in the early 18th century, Johann Conrad Dippel, the most notorious resident of Frankenstein castle who possibly inspired the writer Mary Shelley, was in his laboratory in Berlin (Germany) preparing his “elixir of life”.

The controversial theologian, who was even imprisoned for his beliefs, had opted for alchemy. After failing in his attempts to convert base metals into precious metals, he set out to create this “universal medicine” which, he claimed, cured all ills.

His “Dippel Oil”, a potion similar in appearance to liquid tar with such an unpleasant taste and odor that, during World War II, it was used to render the water undrinkable and dehydrate the enemy, was a distillation. of decomposed horn, leather, ivory and blood, to which potash (potassium carbonate) was added.

At the same time, in the same place, a Swiss color maker named Johann Jacob Diesbach was preparing a batch of crimson lacquer, a red pigment made with conchinilla, a type of louse taken from Latin America, and for which he also needed potash. But he didn’t have enough potash, so he borrowed some of what Dippel had.

