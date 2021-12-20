‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia will be sick after being humiliated by Paula | come around

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) is certain that she will launch a successful product, capable of detonating with the Wollinger Cosmetics. In “The More Life the Better!“, the president of the terrare will bring your team together to talk strategy: sell the new line popular in the country’s beauty salons.
Flávia (Valentina Herszage), who started to work serving coffee at the company, will take the opportunity to offer an opinion: “It would be nice to put your products on those funk shows. It’s super popular and the people from the periphery get attached!” But the businesswoman will not like the girl’s intrusion at all and will say in the middle of the board:
“Who do you think you are to give an opinion? First you have to sit at the table to open your mouth.”
Embarrassed, the employee will say that she thought Paula was looking at her at the time of the question, but the almighty will deny it and will start treating her with total insignificance. Outraged, Flávia will explode:
“You know what? I’m not serving any more coffee here! Anyone who wants to get it from the pantry!”
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will catch Flávia’s (Valentina Herszage)’s attention in front of Terrare’s directors – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
After the bickering, Flávia will bend over in pain, and explain to Paula that the shooting place is bothering her. 😬 Concerned, the businesswoman will say that Flávia has to run back to Dr. Guilherme (Mateus Solano), but the girl will refuse.
“Yes, you will! That’s an order! I don’t want to see anyone having a tantrum here on Terrare!”, Paula will order.
What will happen to Flávia?
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will feel pain during discussion with Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Neném manages to hide Teak before Trombada arrives. Flávia feels pain at the operation site and looks for Guilherme. Rose demands explanations from Celina. Baby is obliged to praise Trombada in an interview. Rose consults with Joana. Teak caresses Baby, without Trombada seeing it. Guilherme testifies in favor of Flávia at the police station. Marcelo reacts with spite after a statement from Neném to Paula. Flávia teases Guilherme. Carmem says she will end Paula’s plan. Cora worries about Conrado’s threat. Tetê interferes with a conversation between Nedda and Osvaldo. Neco points a gun at Guilherme and Flávia.
