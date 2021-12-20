The number of children killed after a bouncy castle accident in Australia rises to six

DEVONPORT — The total number of children killed came to six after an inflatable toy shaped like a castle was blown away by the wind in the city of Devonport, in Tasmania, Australia. The victim, identified as 11-year-old Chace Harrison, had been in the hospital since Thursday but failed to survive his injuries.

The other children who died in the crash are: Addison Stewart, also 11, and Zane Mellor, Jye Sheehan, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones and Peter Dodt, who were 12 years old. Two minors remain in critical condition in hospital, while another is recovering at home.

The tragedy occurred around 10 am on Thursday local time (20 pm on Wednesday in Brasília). The structure was part of a celebration of the end of the school year at Hillcrest Elementary School. The causes of the accident are yet to be investigated, but police estimate that the castle was suspended at a height of about ten meters by the force of the wind. Several witnesses are yet to be heard.

Australia’s meteorological department recorded wind speeds between 7km/h and 22km/h on the morning of the accident, a range considered to be moderate. Investigators are yet to find out if — and how — the toy was tied to the ground.

According to the police, about 40 children were participating in games when the house came off the ground. Several adults supervised the event and provided first aid until emergency services arrived. The incident moved the entire country, and was described by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as “unthinkably painful”.