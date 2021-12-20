The owner of Itapemirim is accused of a scam with the sale of the company’s cryptocurrencies

Photo: Getty Images.

Sidnei Piva, entrepreneur and owner of Itapemirim, is being accused of not returning almost R$ 400 thousand in cryptocurrencies created by the company;

There were 30 million tokens offered for sale for $1 each, with a promise of 600% appreciation in six months;

Piva considers himself the victim of a scam, not the author, although the company’s YouTube channel reports that the businessman owns 85% of the cryptographic venture.

The name of the Itapemirim Group will not go out of evidence anytime soon. Since Friday (17), the company has been in the eye of the hurricane after announcing that it would “temporarily” suspend all operations. The effect so far has been drastic.

However, now, another controversy surrounding the conglomerate is emerging. Sidnei Piva de Jesus, businessman and owner of the company, is being accused by several investors, along with some companies, of not returning the nearly R$ 400 thousand invested in CrypTour, a cryptocurrency created by the transport company in July this year.

Another complaint from investors is related to the difficulty in accessing the Extrading platform, which was taken off the air, which makes it impossible to redeem the money and makes access to information difficult.

The 30 million cryptocurrencies offered for sale were worth $1 each, and the deal promised a 600% appreciation for every dollar invested in the token in the first six months, so as to reach 3,600% in one year.

Piva denies that the business is owned by Itapemirim. However, documents indicate that the CrypTour project arose from an internal technological innovation initiative of Itapemirim Airlines.

Since September, investors have complained about the difficulty in consulting balances or in redeeming amounts invested in the cryptocurrency.

On social networks, a group was formed to contribute to communication between those who were harmed by the scheme.

Piva considers himself a victim of the scam, not the perpetrator. However, videos on the CrypTour channel inform that 85% of the project belongs to the owner of the Itapemirim Group.

The information is from the Jornal Metrópoles and from the Congresso em Foco website.