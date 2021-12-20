The Pediatric Society of RS recommends vaccination of children against covid-19

SPRS (Society of Pediatrics of Rio Grande do Sul) received with optimism the announcement made by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) which authorized, in an emergency manner, the vaccination against covid-19 of children between 5 and 11 years old.

The immunizing agent that will be used is that of the Pfizer/BioNTech laboratory, already used by this public in other countries. Two doses will be needed, with an interval of three weeks between applications.

“Studies have shown that it is effective and safe in this group of children. There are no reports of important or significant adverse events. Some situation can always happen, such as a possible fever, malaise, body aches or mild pain at the application site, but no serious cases were recorded. Due to the importance of individual and collective protection, vaccination is therefore recommended”, stated the member of the SPRS infectious diseases committee, Juarez Cunha.

A fundamental care is to make it clear to the entire population that the vaccine given to children is not the same as the one given to adults.

“The vaccine that is currently available in Brazil for adults is not suitable for children. It’s not just a matter of dosage. The formulation is different and the range is different. Even because of this, the application for children in different places has been recommended. This idea is interesting because throughout the time that children are being immunized, adults in different age groups will continue to be vaccinated. So the measure minimizes the chance of error”, adds Juarez.

In addition to individual protection, in the case of the Pfizer vaccine, the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years will reduce the possibility of infecting other family members regardless of whether they are immunized or not. It also reduces the chance of infections in schools and other environments.

The doctor emphasizes that in addition to the vaccine being effective and safe, there are also criteria for recommendation and that are observed by medical entities.

The main thing is that despite knowing that covid-19 affects other age groups more seriously, there are, in Brazil, more than 2,500 child deaths due to the disease.