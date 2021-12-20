The Pope on abused women at home: “almost satanic problem”

In Francis’ dialogue with four “invisibles” broadcast by the Italian television network Mediaset, the Pontiff speaks of abuse: “It is taking advantage of the weakness of someone who cannot defend himself”.

Vatican News

“The number of women who are beaten, abused at home, also by their husbands, is so great. To me, the problem is almost satanic.” At Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis spoke with four “invisibles” and addressed – in front of the cameras of the Italian network Mediaset – the problems linked to violence, poverty, the consequences of the pandemic, and the lives of prisoners. The meeting, coordinated by Vaticanist Fabio Marchese Ragona, was attended by Giovanna, a mother who lost her job and whose family life is made up of violence; Mary, a homeless woman; Maristella, an 18-year-old Boy Scout whose pandemic took their joy away; Pierdonato, formerly sentenced to life imprisonment and who served 25 years in prison.

Giovanna, who asked how to regain her dignity, the Pope, after describing the problem of violence as “almost satanic,” replied: “It’s humiliating, very humiliating. It’s humiliating when a parent hits a child in the face , it’s very humiliating and I always say, never hit a child in the face. Why? Because dignity is the face. That’s the word I’d like to pick up again because behind it is your question: is there dignity in me? What is my dignity after all this, what is the dignity of battered and abused women? An image comes to mind as I enter the Basilica on the right, Our Lady’s pity, Our Lady humiliated before her naked, crucified child , evildoer in everyone’s eyes, she is the mother who raised him, totally humiliated. But she hasn’t lost her dignity and look at this image in difficult moments like her humiliation and when she feels losing her dignity, look at that image give us strength… Look at Our Lady well, keep this image of courage”.















Pope Francis during the interview

The culture of indifference

To Maria, who asks why society is so cruel to the poor, Francisco said: “you talk about cruelty, that’s how it is, this is society’s hardest slap, ignoring the problem of others… We are entering a culture of indifference where we try to distance ourselves from the real problems, the pain of the homeless, the lack of work. On the contrary, with this pandemic, the problems have increased because those who offer to borrow money are knocking at the door: the moneylenders. a person in need, falls into the hands of the moneylenders and loses everything, because they don’t forgive. It’s cruelty and more cruelty, I say this to draw people’s attention not to be naive; the moneylender is not a way out of the problem, the moneylender brings new problems”. The Pope then asked the woman if, when he meets a person who is in a worse situation, he will lend him a hand. And after Maria’s answer in the affirmative, he added: “When you suffer, you understand the depth of the pain. Always try to look the problems in the face because there will be someone who will be worse than you and who needs your eyes to move forward. front”.

God close to the imprisoned

Pierdonato asked the Pope if there is hope for those who want change. Francis responded with the phrase from the Bible: “hope never disappoints”. He added: “There is an opera I really like, which says the opposite: in Turandot about hope, they say that hope always disappoints. But I tell you: hope never disappoints. There is God, not in orbit, but God at your side, because God’s style is closeness, compassion and tenderness… God is with each of the prisoners, with anyone who goes through difficulties… You don’t say, but you know in your heart that it was forgiven and who has the hope that doesn’t disappoint… That’s why I can tell you one thing: God always forgives, God always forgives… Our strength lies in the hope of this God who is close, compassionate and tender, tender like a mother. He says it himself, and that’s why you have the hope. Thank you for your testimony.”















Pope Francis during the interview

The need for face-to-face contact

Maristella addressed the issue of Covid’s consequences for young people and asked how to create a healthy relationship made up of contacts and experiences. The Pope said: “at the lockdown there was no contact with friends and family, because you couldn’t go out and maybe the school didn’t work. We need contact, face-to-face contact, but we are tempted to isolate ourselves with other methods, for example, contacting only by cell phone, friendships on cell phone, lack of concrete dialogue. You learned from this situation that concrete dialogue cannot be replaced by online dialogue, that there is something more.” Speaking of the habit of young people always having to use their smartphones, Francisco added: “If you want to use your cell phone, use it, but that doesn’t cancel contact with people, direct contact, contact to go to school together, to go out , go for coffee together, real contact and not virtual contact. Because if we leave real contact aside, we too will end up liquid or gaseous, without consistency, always online, and the person online lacks tenderness”.

crisis, conflict and hope

Giovanna took up the floor again, and after telling how she had lost everything due to the pandemic, she asked how it is possible to hope. “Covid has put us all in crisis,” the Pope replied. “One way out of a crisis is to be bitter, and a bitterness is often to end it all. The number of suicides has increased a lot with the crisis…. The crisis is open, the conflict closes you, and you don’t see a way out of the conflict, with your fight, I see that you are fighting to get out of the crisis better, you didn’t give up and this is great, you are giving a lesson in resistance, a lesson in resistance to calamities… You are making a bet, to the life and life of your loved ones to move on. Don’t know where, because there’s no home or job, doesn’t know what to do. But you’re looking forward, you’re doing better than before, but not alone . This is important: look for someone, people to accompany you”.

an open heart to the poor

To Mary, who asked what can be done to open people’s hearts to the poor, Francis replied: “when you look at the face of a poor person, your heart changes because it has reached the ‘sacrament of the poor’, let’s say ‘sacramental ‘…because the look of a poor person changes you. This discarding culture is not just with the poor, with people who have needs: how often in a family do we have the reality of discarding the old, discarding the grandparents… when automatically at a certain age you look for a nursing home to put in the warehouse, not rest, in the warehouse, your old man, the grandparents, something merciless is done…. We send out what we don’t like, and this also happens sometimes from the beginning of life: often a child appears (and says, ndr): ‘But no… we’ll send her back because she’s a problem for us’. And so, when society gets sick , begins to discard the poor. But we have to fight against this.”

Overcrowding in prisons

Pierdonato asked how to heal the wounds of detainees who are even more alone in times of pandemic, and Francisco explained: “the pandemic does that, it leaves you alone… And then the problem of overcrowding in prisons: overcrowding is certainly a wall, is not human! Any conviction for a crime committed must have a hope, a window. A prison without a window is not good, it is a wall. A cell without a window is not good. Not necessarily a physical window, an existential window, a window To be able to say: “I know I’m going out, I know I could do this or that.” That’s why the Church is against the death penalty, because in death there is no window, there is no hope, a life is closed. There’s hope on the other side, but none here. That’s why the prison must have a window.” The Pope then related the experience of an unbelieving prisoner who worked with wood. A visitor advised him to read the Gospel. “He received the Gospel, began to read some passages. In my heart (he said, ndr) something happened, that wall I had in front of me fell, it opened’ and as he was a good carpenter he did it (the Pope shows wooden carving made by the prisoner, ed.), and he said to me, ‘This is my experience since I met Jesus.’ This was done by a prisoner who saw that with Jesus the wall had fallen and that there was a window of life.” .

Relationship with God put to the test

Mariastella then asked how she could, at her age, have a relationship with God and maintain it. “In the lockdown, everything goes to the test, also the relationship with God… the relationship with God is not a linear thing that always goes well, the relationship with God has crises like any love relationship in a family…. Take the Gospel , in the Gospel is the word of God that will fit you once again: I am afraid of preachers who want to heal a life in crisis with words, words, words. Life in crisis is healed with closeness, compassion, tenderness. God’s style The Gospel gives you this. It will seem a little strange to some, but if you were to say to me, “Father, is being angry with God a sin? Saying: ‘Lord, I don’t understand you…’. It’s a way of praying! We are often angry with the father, with the mother. Children get angry with their parents because they ask for more attention. Don’t be afraid to be angry with God, you must have the freedom of a child before God. When you are angry with your father and mother it is not good, but know that your father and mother love you; you get angry with God because this or that is not right, but you know that He loves you and He is not scared, because He is a father and He knows how we can react, we who are all children before God. You must have the courage to tell the Lord all the feelings you have. Gospel in hand and heart pacified”.

Francisco’s congratulations

In conclusion, the Pope addressed the viewers directly and asked: What do you think of Christmas? That I have to go out and buy this or that… OK, but what is Christmas? Is it a tree? A statue of a boy with a woman and a man beside him? Yes, it’s Jesus, it’s the birth of Jesus, take a moment and think of Christmas as a message of peace. I wish you a Christmas with Jesus, a real Christmas. Does this mean we can’t eat? That we can’t party? No, feast, eat everything, but do it with Jesus, that is, with peace in your heart. And to all of you who are listening to me, I wish you a Merry Christmas. Have a party, give gifts, but don’t forget about Jesus. Christmas is Jesus who comes, Jesus who comes to touch your heart, Jesus who comes to touch your family, who comes to you, to your house, to your heart, to your life. It’s easy to live with Jesus, he’s very respectful, but don’t forget about Him. Merry and Holy Christmas to everyone. And pray for me”!